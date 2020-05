Coronavirus | Duque asegura que el estudio de seroprevalencia es "de los más sólidos del mundo"

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), and Spanish first DEputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo (R), attend question time at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 13 May 2020. Spain is at the beginning of its lockdown exit plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, while moving from one stage to another depends on the coronavirus situation of each Spanish province. EFE/ Ballesteros POOLBallesteros