Coronavirus|Simón: "La saturación de las UCI llegará a finales de la semana que viene o principios de la otra"

March 26, 2020 - Tehran, Iran: The military has turned part of the Tehran International Exhibition center into a temporary coronavirus hospital. The Iranian army has set up a 2,000-bed hospital at the exhibition center in Tehran to shore up the local healthcare system as it battles the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. The new facility, which includes three units and several isolation wards, was set up in just 48 hours. It will be used for patients who are recovering from the Covid-19 illness caused by the virus. (Arash Khamooshi / Contacto)Arash Khamooshi