La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Aunque estos primeros acordes de hagan pensar que va a llegar ‘el caballo sin nombre’ no, no. Lo que llega es ‘Un lugar sin nombre’ (‘A place with no name’) de Michael Jackson. Este era su segundo álbum póstumo.
Siempre fascinante Michael Jackson. Era su segundo disco póstumo y puede haber más, seguramente, porque tal vez hay algunas cuantas canciones grabadas o preparadas en algunos almacenes de producción.
As I drove across on the highway
My jeep began to rock
I didn't know what to do so I stopped and got out
And looked down and noticed I've got a flat
So I walked out, parked the car like sideways
So I can find, what I can fix
I looked around, there were no cars on the highway
I felt a strange feeling. like a mist
I walked down towards the end of the road
And in the fog a woman appeared
She said don't you worry my friend, I'll take care
Take my hand, I'll take you there
Woah-oh
Take me to a place without no name
Take me to a place without no name
Take me to a place without no name
Take me to a place without no name
As she took me right through the fog
I see a beautiful city appear
Where kids are playin' and people are laughin'
And smiling and nothing to fear
She said this is the place where no people have pain
With love and happiness
She turned around looked down at my eyes and started cryin'
And grabbed my hand, you've got a friend
Woah-oh
Take me to a place without no name
Take me to a place without no name
(A place without no name)
Take me to a place without no name
Take me to a place without no name
Oh, lord, yeah
Oh
She started likin' me kissin' me and huggin' me
She didn't really, really want me to leave
She showed me places I've never seen
And things I've never done
This really looks like a lot of fun
I seen the grass and the sky and the birds
And the flowers surrounded by the trees
This place is filled with love and happiness
How in the world, could I wanna leave?
So then I went in my pocket took my wallet on out
With my pictures of my family and girl
This is the place that you choose to be with me
When you thought you could be in another world
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Take me to a place without no name (No name)
Take me to a place without no name
Take me to a place without no name
(A place without no name)
Take me to a place without no name
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
(A place without no name)
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
(A place without no name)
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
(A place without no name)
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
(A place without no name)
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
(A place without no name)
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la
