La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano

Una canción que escribió Elton John con la letra deBernie Taupin sobre un veterano de guerra de Vietnam, Diego, que viajaba España para escapar de las heridas dejadas por la guerra para vivir una vida normal.
Y de esa canción me he traído la versión única, incomparable, deliciosa del puertorriqueño José Feliciano
Daniel viajará esta noche en un avión
Puedo ver las luces traseras rojas que se dirigen a España
Dicen que España es bonita, aunque nunca he estado...
Letra de la canción ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano
Daniel is travelling tonight on a plane I can see the red tail lights heading for Spain Oh and I can see Daniel waving goodbye God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes
They say Spain is pretty though I've never been Well Daniel says it's the best place that he's ever seen Oh and he should know, he's been there enough Lord I miss Daniel, oh I miss him so much
Daniel my brother you are older than me Do you still feel the pain of the scars that won't heal Your eyes have died but you see more than I Daniel you're a star in the face of the sky
Daniel is travelling tonight on a plane I can see the red tail lights heading for Spain Oh and I can see Daniel waving goodbye God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes Oh God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes