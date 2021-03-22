La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Una canción que escribió Elton John con la letra deBernie Taupin sobre un veterano de guerra de Vietnam, Diego, que viajaba España para escapar de las heridas dejadas por la guerra para vivir una vida normal.

Y de esa canción me he traído la versión única, incomparable, deliciosa del puertorriqueño José Feliciano

Daniel viajará esta noche en un avión

Puedo ver las luces traseras rojas que se dirigen a España

Dicen que España es bonita, aunque nunca he estado...

Letra de la canción ‘Daniel’ de José Feliciano

Daniel is travelling tonight on a plane

I can see the red tail lights heading for Spain

Oh and I can see Daniel waving goodbye

God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes

They say Spain is pretty though I've never been

Well Daniel says it's the best place that he's ever seen

Oh and he should know, he's been there enough

Lord I miss Daniel, oh I miss him so much

Daniel my brother you are older than me

Do you still feel the pain of the scars that won't heal

Your eyes have died but you see more than I

Daniel you're a star in the face of the sky

Daniel is travelling tonight on a plane

I can see the red tail lights heading for Spain

Oh and I can see Daniel waving goodbye

God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes

Oh God it looks like Daniel, must be the clouds in my eyes