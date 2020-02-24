Un perro trae un "cachorrito" a casa y la prueba de ADN deja a todos boquiabiertos

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 3'
Actualizado 09:41
Una noche fría de comienzos de febrero, el perro de una familia del condado de Washington, en el estado norteamericano de Virginia, volvió a casa después de un paseo por la zona. Pero, al contrario que habitualmente, el perro no llegó solo. Junto a él, había un pequeño cachorrito, recién nacido. Sorprendidos ante el hallazgo de este animal y sin saber de dónde lo había sacado el perrito, decidieron llevar al "perrito" al Centro de Vida Salvaje de Virginia.
Una vez llegó al centro veterinario, el cachorro fue examinado. Apenas pesaba 540 gramos y estaba ligeramente deshidratado, aunque mantenía un estado de salud aceptable. El animal fue introducido en la incubadora y le tomaron muestras de heces para asegurarse de que no tuviera parásitos internos. Una vez se aseguraron de que su salud era buena, los veterinarios pudieron confirmar que se trataba de una cría de oso negro, un animal relativamente habitual en esa zona de Norteamérica.
On February 6, an infant male Black Bear cub (patient #20-0084) was admitted to the Wildlife Center. The cub was found the evening before in Washington County when a family dog brought home the tiny cub. The homeowners were unsure where the cub came from, so they called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF). A biologist transported the cub to the Center. . . . To read more about this patient, visit the link in our bio! . . . #wildlife #bearsofinstagram #wildlifeconservation #conservationeducation #wildlifehospital #wildlifemedicine #blackbearcub
Una publicación compartida de Wildlife Center of Virginia (@wildlifecenter_va) el
Una vez confirmada su condición de oso, los veterinarios del centro han decidido socializar al pequeño osezno y juntarlo con otro pequeño oso que llegó al lugar por las mismas fechas. Se trata de este simpático ejemplar.
On January 22, an infant Black Bear cub was found in Craig County by power line workers; the cub was on top of a brush pile and was nearly frozen. The workers thought the cub was dead at first, but after they warmed the infant bear, she started crying. . . . The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries took the cub and immediately began looking for potential foster mother bears. Unfortunately, they were not able to find dens with cubs, so the orphaned cub could not be placed with these females. . . . The infant bear was admitted to the Center as patient #20-0064 on January 28. Dr. Ernesto, the Center’s hospital director, found that the small female cub was bright and alert and in good body condition. There were no significant findings on the physical examination and radiographs, except mild dehydration and minor wheezing sounds in the bear’s right lung, likely due to a small amount of aspirated formula. The bear was given fluids and was set up in one of the Center’s incubators. . . . Visit the link in our bio to be taken to her patient story on our website. . . . #wildlife #cubsofinstagram #wildlifeconservation #conservationeducation #wildlifehospital #wildlifemedicine #blackbearcub
Una publicación compartida de Wildlife Center of Virginia (@wildlifecenter_va) el
Ambos han desarrollado una bonita amistad. Fueron presentados el uno al otro un viernes, y pasaron todo el fin de semana juntos en la misma incubadora y recibieron alimentación juntos. Las fotografías de su amistad hablan por sí mismas.
