DIRECTO | Sánchez: "Desde hoy comienza el gobierno de la recuperación"

Sauliai (Lithuania), 08/07/2021.- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends the resumed press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (not seen) after they were interrupted by an Alpha Scramble during their visit to Military Air Base in Sauliai, Lithuania, 08 July 2021. The press conference was halted due to an Alpha Scramble over a Russian military jet that was reportedly flying in international airspace over the Baltic sea. Sachez pays visits to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on the occasion of the centenary of the establishment of bilateral relations. (Letonia, Lituania, Rusia, España) EFE/EPA/VALDA KALNINAVALDA KALNINA