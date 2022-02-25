La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett

Año 1987, no sé si conocen a él, Lyle Lovett. Este fue el que estuvo casado unos cuantos días con Julia Robert, duraron un par de meses. Es un actor, magnífico músico country que ha hecho canciones tan hermosas como este ‘If I had a boat’.
Qué clase indiscutible tiene este tipo.
La letra de la canción ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett
And if I had a boat I'd go out on the ocean And if I had a pony I'd ride him on my boat And we could all together Go out on the ocean I said me upon my pony on my boat
If I were Roy Rogers I'd sure enough be single I couldn't bring myself to marrying an old Dale Well, it'd just be me and Trigger We'd go riding through them movies Then we'd buy a boat and on the sea we'd sail
And if I had a boat I'd go out on the ocean And if I had a pony I'd ride him on my boat And we could all together Go out on the ocean I said me upon my pony on my boat
The mystery masked man was smart He got himself a Tonto 'Cause Tonto did the dirty work for free But Tonto he was smarter And one day said kemo sabe Well, kiss my ass, I bought a boat I'm going out to sea
And if I had a boat I'd go out on the ocean And if I had a pony I'd ride him on my boat And we could all together Go out on the ocean I said me upon my pony on my boat
And if I were like lightning I wouldn't need no sneakers I'd come and go wherever I would please And I'd scare 'em by the shade tree And I'd scare 'em by the light pole But I would not scare my pony on my boat out on the sea
And if I had a boat I'd go out on the ocean And if I had a pony I'd ride him on my boat And we could all together Go out on the ocean I said me upon my pony on my boat I said me upon my pony on my boat