La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn.

"Es la historia de una canción...

Allá por el año noventa un cantautor llamado Marc Cohn no tenía inspiraciones. Se fue a Memphis a caminar y en Memphis pasó por la iglesia en la que oficiaba All Green, por la antigua casa de Elvis Presleypor un club cerca del Mississippi y le salió esta deliciosa ‘Walking in Memphis’.

Letra de la canción ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn

Put on my blue suede shoes

And I boarded the plane

Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues

In the middle of the pouring rain

W.C. Handy, won't you look down over me?

Yeah, I got a first class ticket

But I'm as blue as a boy can be

Then I'm walking in Memphis

Was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale

Walking in Memphis

But do I really feel the way I feel?

Saw the ghost of Elvis

On Union Avenue

Followed him up to the gates of Graceland

Then I watched him walk right through

Now security they did not see him

They just hovered 'round his tomb

But there's a pretty little thing

Waiting for the King

Down in the Jungle Room

When I was walking in Memphis

I was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale

Walking in Memphis

But do I really feel the way I feel?

They've got catfish on the table

They've got gospel in the air

And Reverend Green be glad to see you

When you haven't got a prayer

But, boy, you've got a prayer in Memphis

Now Muriel plays piano

Every Friday at the Hollywood

And they brought me down to see her

And they asked me if I would

Do a little number

And I sang with all my might

She said

"Tell me are you a Christian child?"

And I said "Ma'am, I am tonight"

Walking in Memphis

(Walking in Memphis)

Was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale

Walking in Memphis

(Walking in Memphis)

But do I really feel the way I feel?

Walking in Memphis

(Walking in Memphis)

I was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale

Walking in Memphis

(Walking in Memphis)

But do I really feel the way I feel?

Put on my blue suede shoes

And I boarded the plane

Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues

In the middle of the pouring rain

Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues

In the middle of the pouring rain