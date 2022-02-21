La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn

Allá por el año noventa un cantautor llamado Marc Cohn no tenía inspiraciones. Se fue a Memphis a caminar y en Memphis pasó por la iglesia en la que oficiaba All Green, por la antigua casa de Elvis Presleypor un club cerca del Mississippi y le salió esta deliciosa ‘Walking in Memphis’.
Letra de la canción ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn
Put on my blue suede shoes And I boarded the plane Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues In the middle of the pouring rain W.C. Handy, won't you look down over me? Yeah, I got a first class ticket But I'm as blue as a boy can be
Then I'm walking in Memphis Was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale Walking in Memphis But do I really feel the way I feel?
Saw the ghost of Elvis On Union Avenue Followed him up to the gates of Graceland Then I watched him walk right through Now security they did not see him They just hovered 'round his tomb But there's a pretty little thing Waiting for the King Down in the Jungle Room
When I was walking in Memphis I was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale Walking in Memphis But do I really feel the way I feel?
They've got catfish on the table They've got gospel in the air And Reverend Green be glad to see you When you haven't got a prayer But, boy, you've got a prayer in Memphis
Now Muriel plays piano Every Friday at the Hollywood And they brought me down to see her And they asked me if I would Do a little number And I sang with all my might She said "Tell me are you a Christian child?" And I said "Ma'am, I am tonight"
Walking in Memphis (Walking in Memphis) Was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale Walking in Memphis (Walking in Memphis) But do I really feel the way I feel?
Walking in Memphis (Walking in Memphis) I was walking with my feet ten feet off of Beale Walking in Memphis (Walking in Memphis) But do I really feel the way I feel?
Put on my blue suede shoes And I boarded the plane Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues In the middle of the pouring rain Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues In the middle of the pouring rain