La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por 1980 la Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, la banda sucia, una banda de country, rock californianas compuso ayudado por Nicolette Larson en los coros este ‘Make a little magic’
Letra de la canción ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
I don't need the same excuses
All this talk is really useless
You run for cover
Everytime I'm close to you
Don't want to hear about the others
There's something here we should discover
Let's make a little magic
Before the night is through
Oh, you've seen it all before
And heard the same lines,
But if you're willing to take a chance
It could be all right, so fine
We'll find ourselves dancing by firelight.
So don't you try to change the subject
Or try to put yourself above it,
A boy could get pneumonia sitting next to you
That's true
A little sleep is all we're losing
It's up to us to do the choosing
Let's make a little magic before the night is through
Make a little magic before the night is through
Ooh, to the blue skies
Where no one can reach us
It may sound crazy but just hold on tight,
Never has a love run deeper
Baby my heart is true
Baby my heart is true
A little sleep is all we're losing
It's up to us to do the choosing
Let's make a little magic before the night is through
