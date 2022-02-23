COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:15

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por 1980 la Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, la banda sucia, una banda de country, rock californianas compuso ayudado por Nicolette Larson en los coros este ‘Make a little magic’

    Letra de la canción ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

    I don't need the same excuses
    All this talk is really useless
    You run for cover
    Everytime I'm close to you

    Don't want to hear about the others
    There's something here we should discover
    Let's make a little magic
    Before the night is through

    Oh, you've seen it all before
    And heard the same lines,
    But if you're willing to take a chance
    It could be all right, so fine
    We'll find ourselves dancing by firelight.

    So don't you try to change the subject
    Or try to put yourself above it,
    A boy could get pneumonia sitting next to you
    That's true

    A little sleep is all we're losing
    It's up to us to do the choosing
    Let's make a little magic before the night is through
    Make a little magic before the night is through

    Ooh, to the blue skies
    Where no one can reach us
    It may sound crazy but just hold on tight,
    Never has a love run deeper
    Baby my heart is true
    Baby my heart is true

    A little sleep is all we're losing
    It's up to us to do the choosing
    Let's make a little magic before the night is through

    Recomendados