La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Downtown’ de Petula Clark

Un éxito internacional para la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, ‘Downtown’ de Petula Clark.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1964 y el compositor Tony Hatch había viajado a Nueva York, se había instalado en un hotel del downtown y allá desde la ventana viendo la ciudad compuso una canción que luego le presentó, le enseñó a la cantante británica Petula Clark, hoy ya casi nonagenaria.

Hubo versiones de Frank Sinatra y de muchos otros. pero esta conserva el encanto de aquella primera vez : ‘Downtown’.

Cuando estás solo en la vida te pone melancólico

Siempre puedes ir al centro

Pero también siempre puedes escuchar la radio…”

Letra de la canción ‘Downtown’ de Petula Clark

When you're alone and life is making you lonely

You can always go downtown

When you've got worries, all the noise and the hurry

Seems to help, I know, downtown

Just listen to the music of the traffic in the city

Linger on the sidewalk where the neon signs are pretty

How can you lose?

The lights are much brighter there

You can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares

So go downtown

Things will be great when you're downtown

No finer place for sure, downtown

Everything's waiting for you

Don't hang around and let your problems surround you

There are movie shows downtown

Maybe you know some little places to go to

Where they never close downtown

Just listen to the rhythm of a gentle bossa nova

You'll be dancing with 'em too before the night is over

Happy again

The lights are much brighter there

You can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares

So go downtown

Where all the lights are bright, downtown

Waiting for you tonight, downtown

You're gonna be alright now, downtown

Downtown

Downtown

And you may find somebody kind to help and understand you

Someone who is just like you and needs a gentle hand to

Guide them along

So maybe I'll see you there

We can forget all our troubles, forget all our cares

So go downtown

Things will be great when you're downtown

Don't wait a minute more, downtown

Everything is waiting for you, downtown

Downtown [(downtown)]

Downtown [(downtown)]

Downtown [(downtown)]

Downtown [(downtown)]

