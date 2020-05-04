La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Copacabana’ de Barry Manilow

Iniciamos este lunes con una 'samba' desde Río de Janeiro en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Copacabana’ de Barry Manilow.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por los primeros 70 había estado en el Hotel Copacabana de Río de JaneiroBarry Manilow, que cuando llego a su casa dijo y ¿y por qué no hago una canción que se llame 'Copacabana'? Y los letristas le inventaron una historia de un club en La Habana donde había una mujer llamada Lola.

La historia de Lola que seguía en el club Copacabana de La Habana años y años después vestida de showgirl..."

Letra de la canción ‘Copacabana’ de Barry Manilow

Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl

With yellow feathers in her hair and a dress cut down to there

She would merengue and do the cha-cha

And while she tried to be a star

Tony always tended bar

Across the crowded floor, they worked from eight til four

They were young and they had each other

Who could ask for more?

At the copa (co) Copacabana (Copacabana)

The hottest spot north of Havana (here)

At the copa (co) Copacabana

Music and passion were always the fashion

At the copa they fell in love

Copa, Copacabana

His name was Rico

He wore a diamond

He was escorted to his chair, he saw Lola dancing there

And when she finished, he called her over

But Rico went a bit to far

Tony sailed across the bar

And then the punches flew and chairs were smashed in two

There was blood and a single gun shot

But just who shot who?

At the copa (co) Copacabana (Copacabana)

The hottest spot north of Havana (here)

At the copa (co) Copacabana

Music and passion were always the fashion

At the copa, she lost her love

(Copa, Copacabana)

(Copa, Copacabana)

(Copacabana)

like in Havana

(Copa, banana)

Music and passion were always in fashion

Her name is Lola, she was a showgirl

But that was thirty years ago, when they used to have a show

Now it's a disco, but not for Lola

Still in dress she used to wear

Faded feathers in her hair

She sits there so refined, and drinks herself half-blind

She lost her youth and she lost her Tony

Now she's lost her mind

At the copa (co) Copacabana (Copacabana)

The hottest spot north of Havana (here)

At the copa (co) Copacabana

Music and passion were always in fashion

At the copa don't fall in love

don't fall in love

(Copacabana)

(Copacabana)