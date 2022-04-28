La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie.





“Es la historia de una canción…

Una canción que en el 75 compusieron Sutherland bothers & Quiver y que después a finales de los 90 versionó una banda inglesa Smokie, la de Chris Norman. Hablaba de ‘Los brazos de María’









Letra de la canción ‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie





The lights shine down the valley

The wind blows up the alley, oh

Well I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary

She took the pains of boyhood

And turned them in to feel good, oh

How I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary

Mary was the girl who taught me all I had to know

She put me right on my first mistake

Summer wasn't good when I learned all she had to show

She really gave all a boy could take, oh

So now when I get lonely

Still looking for the one and only

That's when I wish was lying in the arms of Mary

Mary was the girl who taught me all I had to know

She put me right on my first mistake

Summer wasn't good when I learned all she had to show

She really gave all a boy could take

The lights shine down the valley

The wind blows up the alley, oh

Well I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary

Lying in the arms of Mary, Lying in the arms of Mary

Lying in the arms of Mary

