La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Una canción que en el 75 compusieron Sutherland bothers & Quiver y que después a finales de los 90 versionó una banda inglesa Smokie, la de Chris Norman. Hablaba de ‘Los brazos de María’
Letra de la canción ‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie
The lights shine down the valley
The wind blows up the alley, oh
Well I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary
She took the pains of boyhood
And turned them in to feel good, oh
How I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary
Mary was the girl who taught me all I had to know
She put me right on my first mistake
Summer wasn't good when I learned all she had to show
She really gave all a boy could take, oh
So now when I get lonely
Still looking for the one and only
That's when I wish was lying in the arms of Mary
Mary was the girl who taught me all I had to know
She put me right on my first mistake
Summer wasn't good when I learned all she had to show
She really gave all a boy could take
The lights shine down the valley
The wind blows up the alley, oh
Well I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary
Lying in the arms of Mary, Lying in the arms of Mary
Lying in the arms of Mary
