COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:24

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie.


    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Una canción que en el 75 compusieron Sutherland bothers & Quiver y que después a finales de los 90 versionó una banda inglesa Smokie, la de Chris Norman. Hablaba de ‘Los brazos de María’



    Letra de la canción ‘Arms of Mary’ de Smokie


    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    The lights shine down the valley
    The wind blows up the alley, oh
    Well I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary

    She took the pains of boyhood
    And turned them in to feel good, oh
    How I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary

    Mary was the girl who taught me all I had to know
    She put me right on my first mistake
    Summer wasn't good when I learned all she had to show
    She really gave all a boy could take, oh

    So now when I get lonely
    Still looking for the one and only
    That's when I wish was lying in the arms of Mary

    Mary was the girl who taught me all I had to know
    She put me right on my first mistake
    Summer wasn't good when I learned all she had to show
    She really gave all a boy could take

    The lights shine down the valley
    The wind blows up the alley, oh
    Well I wish I was lying in the arms of Mary
    Lying in the arms of Mary, Lying in the arms of Mary
    Lying in the arms of Mary

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Can't get enough of your love’ de Papik Ft Frankie Lovecchio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Beautiful noise’ de Neil Diamond


    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados