La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Crispian St. Peters fue un cantante inglés de los 60, muy del pop de los 60, pop británico de entonces.

Y en el 66 nos dejó esta canción muy llevadera para despertar, ‘You were on my mind’”.

















Letra de la canción ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters

When I Woke Up This Morning

You Were On My Mind

And You Were On My Mind.

I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe

I Got Worries, Woe-Woe

I Got Wounds To Bind.

So I Went To The Corner

Just To Ease My Pain

Just To Ease My Pain.

I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe

I Got Worries, Woe-Woe

I Came Home Today.

When I Woke Up This Morning

You Were On My Mind

And You Were On My Mind.

Hey, I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe

I Got Worries, Woe-Woe

I Got Wounds To Bind.

Hey, I Gotta Feelin'

Down In My Shoes

Yeah, Way Down In My Shoes.

I Got A Rainbow, Woe-Woe

I Gotta Move-O, Woe-Woe

I Gotta Walk Away My Blues.

When I Woke Up This Morning

You Were On My Mind

You Were On My Mind.

Hey, I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe

I Got Worries, Woe-Woe

I Got Wounds To Bind.





