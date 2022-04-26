COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Crispian St. Peters fue un cantante inglés de los 60, muy del pop de los 60, pop británico de entonces.

    Y en el 66 nos dejó esta canción muy llevadera para despertar, ‘You were on my mind’”.





    Letra de la canción ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters

    When I Woke Up This Morning
    You Were On My Mind
    And You Were On My Mind.
    I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe
    I Got Worries, Woe-Woe
    I Got Wounds To Bind.
    So I Went To The Corner
    Just To Ease My Pain
    Just To Ease My Pain.
    I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe
    I Got Worries, Woe-Woe
    I Came Home Today.
    When I Woke Up This Morning
    You Were On My Mind
    And You Were On My Mind.
    Hey, I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe
    I Got Worries, Woe-Woe
    I Got Wounds To Bind.
    Hey, I Gotta Feelin'
    Down In My Shoes
    Yeah, Way Down In My Shoes.
    I Got A Rainbow, Woe-Woe
    I Gotta Move-O, Woe-Woe
    I Gotta Walk Away My Blues.
    When I Woke Up This Morning
    You Were On My Mind
    You Were On My Mind.
    Hey, I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe
    I Got Worries, Woe-Woe
    I Got Wounds To Bind.


    Recomendados