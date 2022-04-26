La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters

Crispian St. Peters fue un cantante inglés de los 60, muy del pop de los 60, pop británico de entonces.
Y en el 66 nos dejó esta canción muy llevadera para despertar, ‘You were on my mind’”.
Letra de la canción ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
When I Woke Up This Morning You Were On My Mind And You Were On My Mind. I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe I Got Worries, Woe-Woe I Got Wounds To Bind. So I Went To The Corner Just To Ease My Pain Just To Ease My Pain. I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe I Got Worries, Woe-Woe I Came Home Today. When I Woke Up This Morning You Were On My Mind And You Were On My Mind. Hey, I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe I Got Worries, Woe-Woe I Got Wounds To Bind. Hey, I Gotta Feelin' Down In My Shoes Yeah, Way Down In My Shoes. I Got A Rainbow, Woe-Woe I Gotta Move-O, Woe-Woe I Gotta Walk Away My Blues. When I Woke Up This Morning You Were On My Mind You Were On My Mind. Hey, I Got Troubles, Woe-Woe I Got Worries, Woe-Woe I Got Wounds To Bind.