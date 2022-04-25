La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Can't get enough of your love’ de Papik Ft Frankie Lovecchio

Frankie Lovecchio es un gran músico italiano que con el sistema Papik de sonido ha formado parte de un disco inolvidable, ‘Sonidos para una carretera abierta’. Versionando este Can’t get enouhg you of your love del inolvidable Barry White.
Miren cómo suena.
Letra de la canción ‘Can't get enough of your love’
I've heard people say that Too much of anything is not good for you, baby (No, oh no) but I don't know about that There's many times that we've loved and We've shared love and made love (well, well, well) It doesn't seem to me like it's enough There's just not enough of it (oh, yeah, yeah) There's just not enough Oh oh, babe, my babe
My darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe Girl, I don't know, I don't know why I can't get enough of your love, babe Oh, some things I can't get used to No matter how I try Just like the more you give, the more I want And, baby, that's no lie Oh no, babe
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Tell me, what can I say? What am I gonna do? How should I feel when everything is you? What kind of love is this that you're givin' me? Is it in your kiss or just because you're sweet?
Girl, all I know is every time you're here I feel the change, huh Something moves I scream your name Look what you got me doing
Darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe Girl, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why I can't get enough of your love, babe Oh no, babe
Girl, if only I could make you see And make you understand Girl, your love for me is all I need And more than I can stand Oh well, babe
How can I explain all the things I feel? You've given me so much Girl, you're so unreal Still I keep loving you More and more each time Girl, what am I gonna do? Because you blow my mind
I get the same old feeling every time you're here I feel the change Something moves I scream your name Look what you got me doing
Darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe Oh no, babe
Baby, it didn't take all of my life to find you But you can believe it's gonna take the rest of my life to keep you
Oh oh, babe
Yeah, my darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe Girl, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why Can't get enough of your love, babe Oh my darling, I can't get enough of your love babe Oh, babe Girl, I don't know, I don't know why I can't get enough of your love babe