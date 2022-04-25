La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Can't get enough of your love’ de Papik Ft Frankie Lovecchio

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Can't get enough of your love’ de Papik Ft Frankie Lovecchio

Frankie Lovecchio es un gran músico italiano que con el sistema Papik de sonido ha formado parte de un disco inolvidable, ‘Sonidos para una carretera abierta’. Versionando este Can’t get enouhg you of your love del inolvidable Barry White.

Miren cómo suena.









Letra de la canción ‘Can't get enough of your love’

I've heard people say that

Too much of anything is not good for you, baby

(No, oh no) but I don't know about that

There's many times that we've loved and

We've shared love and made love (well, well, well)

It doesn't seem to me like it's enough

There's just not enough of it (oh, yeah, yeah)

There's just not enough

Oh oh, babe, my babe

My darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe

Girl, I don't know, I don't know why

I can't get enough of your love, babe

Oh, some things I can't get used to

No matter how I try

Just like the more you give, the more I want

And, baby, that's no lie

Oh no, babe

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Tell me, what can I say?

What am I gonna do?

How should I feel when everything is you?

What kind of love is this that you're givin' me?

Is it in your kiss or just because you're sweet?

Girl, all I know is every time you're here

I feel the change, huh

Something moves

I scream your name

Look what you got me doing

Darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe

Girl, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why

I can't get enough of your love, babe

Oh no, babe

Girl, if only I could make you see

And make you understand

Girl, your love for me is all I need

And more than I can stand

Oh well, babe

How can I explain all the things I feel?

You've given me so much

Girl, you're so unreal

Still I keep loving you

More and more each time

Girl, what am I gonna do?

Because you blow my mind

I get the same old feeling every time you're here

I feel the change

Something moves

I scream your name

Look what you got me doing

Darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe

Oh no, babe

Baby, it didn't take all of my life to find you

But you can believe it's gonna take the rest of my life to keep you

Oh oh, babe

Yeah, my darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe

Girl, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why

Can't get enough of your love, babe

Oh my darling, I can't get enough of your love babe

Oh, babe

Girl, I don't know, I don't know why

I can't get enough of your love babe

Oh, darling, I can't get enough of your love babe



