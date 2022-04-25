COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Can't get enough of your love' de Papik Ft Frankie Lovecchio

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Can't get enough of your love’ de Papik Ft Frankie Lovecchio

    Frankie Lovecchio es un gran músico italiano que con el sistema Papik de sonido ha formado parte de un disco inolvidable, ‘Sonidos para una carretera abierta’. Versionando este Can’t get enouhg you of your love del inolvidable Barry White.

    Miren cómo suena.



    Letra de la canción ‘Can't get enough of your love’

    I've heard people say that
    Too much of anything is not good for you, baby
    (No, oh no) but I don't know about that
    There's many times that we've loved and
    We've shared love and made love (well, well, well)
    It doesn't seem to me like it's enough
    There's just not enough of it (oh, yeah, yeah)
    There's just not enough
    Oh oh, babe, my babe

    My darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe
    Girl, I don't know, I don't know why
    I can't get enough of your love, babe
    Oh, some things I can't get used to
    No matter how I try
    Just like the more you give, the more I want
    And, baby, that's no lie
    Oh no, babe

    Tell me, what can I say?
    What am I gonna do?
    How should I feel when everything is you?
    What kind of love is this that you're givin' me?
    Is it in your kiss or just because you're sweet?

    Girl, all I know is every time you're here
    I feel the change, huh
    Something moves
    I scream your name
    Look what you got me doing

    Darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe
    Girl, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why
    I can't get enough of your love, babe
    Oh no, babe

    Girl, if only I could make you see
    And make you understand
    Girl, your love for me is all I need
    And more than I can stand
    Oh well, babe

    How can I explain all the things I feel?
    You've given me so much
    Girl, you're so unreal
    Still I keep loving you
    More and more each time
    Girl, what am I gonna do?
    Because you blow my mind

    I get the same old feeling every time you're here
    I feel the change
    Something moves
    I scream your name
    Look what you got me doing

    Darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe
    Oh no, babe

    Baby, it didn't take all of my life to find you
    But you can believe it's gonna take the rest of my life to keep you

    Oh oh, babe

    Yeah, my darling, I can't get enough of your love, babe
    Girl, I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why
    Can't get enough of your love, babe
    Oh my darling, I can't get enough of your love babe
    Oh, babe
    Girl, I don't know, I don't know why
    I can't get enough of your love babe

    Oh, darling, I can't get enough of your love babe


