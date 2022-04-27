En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Beautiful noise’ de Neil Diamond.

“Es la historia de una canción…





En el año 76 Neil Diamond con la producción de Rocky Roberts y The Band creó este maravilloso ruido, ‘Beaiful noise’".









Letra de la canción ‘Beautiful noise’ de Neil Diamond

What a beautiful noise

Comin' up from the street

Got a beautiful sound

It's got a beautiful beat



It's a beautiful noise

Goin' on everywhere

Like the clickety-clack

Of a train on a track

It's got a rhythm to spare



It's a beautiful noise

And it's sound that I love

And it's fit me as well

As a hand in a glove

Yes it does, yes it does



What a beautiful noise

Comin' up from the park

It's the song of the kids

And it plays until dark



It's the song of the cars

On their furious flights

But there's even romance

In the way that they dance

To beat of the lights



It's a beautiful noise

And it's a sound that I love

And it makes me feel good

Like a hand in a glove

Yes it does, yes it does

What a beautiful noise



It's a beautiful noise

Made of joy an of strife

Like a symphony played

By a passing parade

It's the music of life



What a beautiful noise

Comin' up to my room

And it's beggin' for me

Just to give it a tune

