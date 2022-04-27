En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Beautiful noise’ de Neil Diamond.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año 76 Neil Diamond con la producción de Rocky Roberts y The Band creó este maravilloso ruido, ‘Beaiful noise’".
Letra de la canción ‘Beautiful noise’ de Neil Diamond
What a beautiful noise
Comin' up from the street
Got a beautiful sound
It's got a beautiful beat
It's a beautiful noise
Goin' on everywhere
Like the clickety-clack
Of a train on a track
It's got a rhythm to spare
It's a beautiful noise
And it's sound that I love
And it's fit me as well
As a hand in a glove
Yes it does, yes it does
What a beautiful noise
Comin' up from the park
It's the song of the kids
And it plays until dark
It's the song of the cars
On their furious flights
But there's even romance
In the way that they dance
To beat of the lights
It's a beautiful noise
And it's a sound that I love
And it makes me feel good
Like a hand in a glove
Yes it does, yes it does
What a beautiful noise
It's a beautiful noise
Made of joy an of strife
Like a symphony played
By a passing parade
It's the music of life
What a beautiful noise
Comin' up to my room
And it's beggin' for me
Just to give it a tune
