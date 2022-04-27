COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Beautiful noise’ de Neil Diamond

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Actualizado 13:40

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Beautiful noise’ de Neil Diamond.

    “Es la historia de una canción…


    En el año 76 Neil Diamond con la producción de Rocky Roberts y The Band creó este maravilloso ruido, ‘Beaiful noise’".



    Letra de la canción ‘Beautiful noise’ de Neil Diamond

    What a beautiful noise
    Comin' up from the street
    Got a beautiful sound
    It's got a beautiful beat

    It's a beautiful noise
    Goin' on everywhere
    Like the clickety-clack
    Of a train on a track
    It's got a rhythm to spare

    It's a beautiful noise
    And it's sound that I love
    And it's fit me as well
    As a hand in a glove
    Yes it does, yes it does

    What a beautiful noise
    Comin' up from the park
    It's the song of the kids
    And it plays until dark

    It's the song of the cars
    On their furious flights
    But there's even romance
    In the way that they dance
    To beat of the lights

    It's a beautiful noise
    And it's a sound that I love
    And it makes me feel good
    Like a hand in a glove
    Yes it does, yes it does
    What a beautiful noise

    It's a beautiful noise
    Made of joy an of strife
    Like a symphony played
    By a passing parade
    It's the music of life

    What a beautiful noise
    Comin' up to my room
    And it's beggin' for me
    Just to give it a tune

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Can't get enough of your love’ de Papik Ft Frankie Lovecchio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You were on my mind’ de Crispian St. Peters


