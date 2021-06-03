La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway

En los años 70 Roberta Flack estaba en estado de gracia y grabó además algunas canciones con una leyenda del soul llamado Donny Hathaway que tenía mucha influencia en artistas como Alicia Keys o George Benson.
Y la pieza era este ‘Where is the love’ (‘Dónde está el amor’).
Letra de la canción ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway
Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? Where is the love? You said, you'd give to me As soon as you were free Will it ever be? Where is the love? You told me that you didn't love him And you were gonna say, goodbye But if you really didn't mean it Why did you have to lie? Where is the love? You said, was mine, all mine Till the end of time Was it just a lie? Where is the love? If you had, had a sudden change of heart I wish that you would tell me so Don't leave me hangin' on the promises You've got to let me know Oh, how I wish, I never met you I guess, it must have been my fate To fall in love with someone else's love All I can do is wait That's all I can do, yeah yeah Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?) Where is the love? (Where is the love?)