La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn

También otra que hay que contar es la de Tony Orlando, una banda estadounidense aquella que cantaba lo de ‘Ata una cinta al viejo roble’, etc, ect.
Bueno tuvieron algunos éxitos importantes como este : ‘Knock three times’ (‘Llama tres veces’) que está dedicado a la vecina de abajo y quería saber si le gustaba o no y si te gusto, si tienes interés en mí da tres escobazos en el techo o toca un poquito la tubería. Es una cosa muy fresquita para una mañana de martes
Letra de la canción : ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn
Hey, girl, whatcha doin' down there? Dancin' alone every night While I live right above you
I can hear your music playing I can feel your body swaying One floor below me You don't even know me I love you
Oh, my darling Knock three times On the ceiling if you want me Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe If the answer is no
Oh, my sweetness Means you'll meet me in the hallway Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe Means you ain't gonna show
If you look out your window tonight Pulling the string with the note That's attached to my heart
Read how many times I saw you How in my silence, I adore you And only in my dreams did that wall Between us come apart
Oh, my darling Knock three times On the ceiling if you want me Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe If the answer is no
Oh, my sweetness Means you'll meet me in the hallway Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe Means you ain't gonna show
Whoa, I can hear the music playing I can feel your body swaying One floor below me You don't even know me I love you
Oh, my darling Knock three times On the ceiling if you want me Ohh, ohh, twice on the pipe If the answer is no (I love you, I love you, I love you)
Oh, my sweetness Means you'll meet me in the hallway Mmm, hmm, twice on the pipe Means you ain't gonna show