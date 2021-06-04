COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Live and let die’ de Wings

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Live and let die’ de Wings.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Un elemento fundamental de la serie de películas de James Bond es su banda sonora. En el 73, en la octava película, la verdad que se llegó a una cumbre con esta pieza absolutamente antológica llamada ‘Live and let die’, los Wings, Paul McCartney.

    ¡Qué barbaridad! Una canción siempre viva, que vuelve, nunca acaba de irse. Maravillosa”.

    Letra de la canción ‘Live and let die’ de Wings

    When you were young and your heart
    Was an open book
    You used to say live and let live
    (You know you did)
    (You know you did)
    (You know you did)

    But if this ever changin' world
    In which we're livin'
    Makes you give in and cry
    Say live and let die
    Live and let die

    What did it matter to ya
    When you got a job to do you got to do it well
    You got to give the other fella hell

    You used to say live and let live
    (You know you did)
    (You know you did)
    (You know you did)

    But if this ever changin' world
    In which we're livin'
    Makes you give in and cry
    Say live and let die
    Live and let die

    Recomendados