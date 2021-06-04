La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Live and let die’ de Wings

Un elemento fundamental de la serie de películas de James Bond es su banda sonora. En el 73, en la octava película, la verdad que se llegó a una cumbre con esta pieza absolutamente antológica llamada ‘Live and let die’, los Wings, Paul McCartney.
¡Qué barbaridad! Una canción siempre viva, que vuelve, nunca acaba de irse. Maravillosa”.
Letra de la canción ‘Live and let die’ de Wings
When you were young and your heart Was an open book You used to say live and let live (You know you did) (You know you did) (You know you did)
But if this ever changin' world In which we're livin' Makes you give in and cry Say live and let die Live and let die
What did it matter to ya When you got a job to do you got to do it well You got to give the other fella hell
You used to say live and let live (You know you did) (You know you did) (You know you did)
But if this ever changin' world In which we're livin' Makes you give in and cry Say live and let die Live and let die