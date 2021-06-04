La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Live and let die’ de Wings

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Live and let die’ de Wings.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Un elemento fundamental de la serie de películas de James Bond es su banda sonora. En el 73, en la octava película, la verdad que se llegó a una cumbre con esta pieza absolutamente antológica llamada ‘Live and let die’, los Wings, Paul McCartney.

¡Qué barbaridad! Una canción siempre viva, que vuelve, nunca acaba de irse. Maravillosa”.

Letra de la canción ‘Live and let die’ de Wings

When you were young and your heart

Was an open book

You used to say live and let live

(You know you did)

(You know you did)

(You know you did)

But if this ever changin' world

In which we're livin'

Makes you give in and cry

Say live and let die

Live and let die

What did it matter to ya

When you got a job to do you got to do it well

You got to give the other fella hell

You used to say live and let live

(You know you did)

(You know you did)

(You know you did)

But if this ever changin' world

In which we're livin'

Makes you give in and cry

Say live and let die

Live and let die

