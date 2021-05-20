La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:11
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC.
“Es la historia de una canción…
AC/DC llenó tres días seguidos el Estadio Monumental en Buenos Aires. Claro, eso lo hace un grupo que es capaz con este Stefan ‘Thunderstruck’ emocionar a cualquiera. ¡Qué maravilla!."
Thunder, thunder, thunder, thunder
I was caught
In the middle of a railroad track
I looked round
And I knew there was no turning back
My mind raced
And I thought what could I do
And I knew
There was no help, no help from you
Sound of the drums
Beating in my heart
The thunder of guns
Tore me apart
You've been
Thunderstruck
Rode down the highway
Broke the limit, we hit the town
Went through to Texas, yeah Texas, and we had some fun
We met some girls
Some dancers who gave a good time
Broke all the rules
Played all the fools
Yeah yeah they, they, they blew our minds
And I was shaking at the knees
Could I come again please
Yeah them ladies were too kind
You've been
Thunderstruck
I was shaking at the knees
Could I come again please
Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck
It's alright, we're doin' fine
It's alright, we're doin' fine, fine, fine
Thunderstruck, yeah, yeah, yeah
Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck
Thunderstruck, baby, baby
Thunderstruck, you've been Thunderstruck
Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck
You've been Thunderstruck
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rengue en Sanlúcar’ de Brumas
En directo