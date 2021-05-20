COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    AC/DC llenó tres días seguidos el Estadio Monumental en Buenos Aires. Claro, eso lo hace un grupo que es capaz con este Stefan ‘Thunderstruck’ emocionar a cualquiera. ¡Qué maravilla!."

    Letra de la canción : ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC

    Thunder, thunder, thunder, thunder
    I was caught
    In the middle of a railroad track
    I looked round
    And I knew there was no turning back
    My mind raced
    And I thought what could I do
    And I knew
    There was no help, no help from you
    Sound of the drums
    Beating in my heart
    The thunder of guns
    Tore me apart
    You've been
    Thunderstruck

    Rode down the highway
    Broke the limit, we hit the town
    Went through to Texas, yeah Texas, and we had some fun
    We met some girls
    Some dancers who gave a good time
    Broke all the rules
    Played all the fools
    Yeah yeah they, they, they blew our minds
    And I was shaking at the knees
    Could I come again please
    Yeah them ladies were too kind
    You've been
    Thunderstruck

    I was shaking at the knees
    Could I come again please

    Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck
    It's alright, we're doin' fine
    It's alright, we're doin' fine, fine, fine
    Thunderstruck, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck
    Thunderstruck, baby, baby
    Thunderstruck, you've been Thunderstruck
    Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck
    You've been Thunderstruck

