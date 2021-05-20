La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC.

“Es la historia de una canción…

AC/DC llenó tres días seguidos el Estadio Monumental en Buenos Aires. Claro, eso lo hace un grupo que es capaz con este Stefan ‘Thunderstruck’ emocionar a cualquiera. ¡Qué maravilla!."

Letra de la canción : ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC

Thunder, thunder, thunder, thunder

I was caught

In the middle of a railroad track

I looked round

And I knew there was no turning back

My mind raced

And I thought what could I do

And I knew

There was no help, no help from you

Sound of the drums

Beating in my heart

The thunder of guns

Tore me apart

You've been

Thunderstruck

Rode down the highway

Broke the limit, we hit the town

Went through to Texas, yeah Texas, and we had some fun

We met some girls

Some dancers who gave a good time

Broke all the rules

Played all the fools

Yeah yeah they, they, they blew our minds

And I was shaking at the knees

Could I come again please

Yeah them ladies were too kind

You've been

Thunderstruck

I was shaking at the knees

Could I come again please

Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck

It's alright, we're doin' fine

It's alright, we're doin' fine, fine, fine

Thunderstruck, yeah, yeah, yeah

Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck, baby, baby

Thunderstruck, you've been Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck

You've been Thunderstruck

