    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays

    Audio

    Actualizado 08:42

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Seguramente ustedes recuerdan en los 80 a un grupo de reggae llamado ‘Third world’ (‘Tercer Mundo’) que interpretaba esta canción, una canción de en realidad la habían estrenado The O’Jays y que respondía la firma de Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff.”

    Letra de la canción ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays

    Now that we found found love
    What are we gonna do with it.
    Now that we found found love
    What are we gonna do with it.

    One two, tell me what you got
    Let me slip my quarters inside your slot to hit the jackpot
    Rev me up Rev me up
    My little buttercup
    We can tug sheets snuggle up and get stuck
    Believe it or not
    Here comes the brother with glow
    A strugglin', Bubblin' overweight lover hurt prone
    So what's it gonna be
    Me or the TV
    Now let me take time to set your mind and your body free
    So why don't you just stretch
    Stretch for a sec.
    Shake me, Shake me
    Baby Baby bake me
    No need to fake here I am
    Come on and take me
    Wind your body
    Baby move your body
    I see you slip sliding
    Come on now do it hottie
    I'm not quite sure as to what is going down
    But I'm feeling Hunky Dory
    'bout this thing that I found

    Now that we found found love
    What are we gonna do with it.

    Now that we found found love
    What are we gonna do with it.

    I dig the way you wiggle
    You don't jiggle
    Once you jiggle
    So hand over your love
    Cause it's heavier
    Than it'll
    Move like a Mover
    Sye wanted to groove
    So I grooved her
    Then she wanted to learn
    So we'd be schoolin'
    So I schooled her
    (Mary had a little lamb)
    But not like this
    We can waltz and turn
    Rumble tumble and twist
    Then you think you gonna give in
    Phantasies relivin'
    So lay down and relax
    Lover my lady
    Lady love of my baby girl
    Spread your wings
    So we can fly around the world
    When you drop me kisses
    You're so cute you drop the bomb on me
    Stretch it
    Stretch it
    Flex it
    Flex it
    Gimme the permission
    Okey, Dokey
    I'll bless ya
    Blessin' like buddha
    Buddha as the bless
    You can lay down on the Lover
    Put your head on my chest

    Now that we found found love
    What are we gonna do with it.
    Now that we found found love
    What are we gonna do with it.

    What can we do
    What are we gonna do
    Roses are red and Violets are blue
    Love is good and plenty
    If you get plenty good lovin'
    Do me right
    Do me right
    My lonesome dove
    Tell me one more time
    What is this thing called love
    I'm not quite sure
    As to what is going down
    But I'm feelin' Hunkey Dory
    'Bout this thing that I found

