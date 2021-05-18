La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays

Seguramente ustedes recuerdan en los 80 a un grupo de reggae llamado ‘Third world’ (‘Tercer Mundo’) que interpretaba esta canción, una canción de en realidad la habían estrenado The O’Jays y que respondía la firma de Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff.”
Letra de la canción ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays
Now that we found found love What are we gonna do with it. Now that we found found love What are we gonna do with it.
One two, tell me what you got Let me slip my quarters inside your slot to hit the jackpot Rev me up Rev me up My little buttercup We can tug sheets snuggle up and get stuck Believe it or not Here comes the brother with glow A strugglin', Bubblin' overweight lover hurt prone So what's it gonna be Me or the TV Now let me take time to set your mind and your body free So why don't you just stretch Stretch for a sec. Shake me, Shake me Baby Baby bake me No need to fake here I am Come on and take me Wind your body Baby move your body I see you slip sliding Come on now do it hottie I'm not quite sure as to what is going down But I'm feeling Hunky Dory 'bout this thing that I found
Now that we found found love What are we gonna do with it.
Now that we found found love What are we gonna do with it.
I dig the way you wiggle You don't jiggle Once you jiggle So hand over your love Cause it's heavier Than it'll Move like a Mover Sye wanted to groove So I grooved her Then she wanted to learn So we'd be schoolin' So I schooled her (Mary had a little lamb) But not like this We can waltz and turn Rumble tumble and twist Then you think you gonna give in Phantasies relivin' So lay down and relax Lover my lady Lady love of my baby girl Spread your wings So we can fly around the world When you drop me kisses You're so cute you drop the bomb on me Stretch it Stretch it Flex it Flex it Gimme the permission Okey, Dokey I'll bless ya Blessin' like buddha Buddha as the bless You can lay down on the Lover Put your head on my chest
Now that we found found love What are we gonna do with it. Now that we found found love What are we gonna do with it.
What can we do What are we gonna do Roses are red and Violets are blue Love is good and plenty If you get plenty good lovin' Do me right Do me right My lonesome dove Tell me one more time What is this thing called love I'm not quite sure As to what is going down But I'm feelin' Hunkey Dory 'Bout this thing that I found