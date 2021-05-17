COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 09:03

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En 1971 la artista canadiense, artista en muchos ámbitos, Joni Mitchell grababa un disco llamado ‘Blue’, deliciosamente íntimo, con una canción magnífica para un lunes de primavera como este ‘a case of you’

    Recuerdo aquella vez

    Que me dijo: “el amor es tocar las almas”

    Seguramente tocaste la mía

    Porque parte de ti sale de mí

    Letra de la canción ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell

    Just before our love got lost you said
    I am as constant as a northern star
    And I said, "Constantly in the darkness
    Where's that at?
    If you want me I'll be in the bar"

    On the back of a cartoon coaster
    In the blue TV screen light
    I drew a map of Canada
    Oh, Canada
    With your face sketched on it twice

    Oh, you're in my blood like holy wine
    You taste so bitter and so sweet
    Oh, I could drink a case of you, darling
    And I would still be on my feet
    Oh, I would still be on my feet

    Oh, I am a lonely painter
    I live in a box of paints
    I'm frightened by the devil
    And I'm drawn to those ones that ain't afraid

    I remember that time you told me
    You said, "Love is touching souls"
    Surely you touched mine
    'Cause part of you pours out of me
    In these lines from time to time

    Oh, you're in my blood like holy wine
    You taste so bitter and so sweet
    Oh, I could drink a case of you, darling
    And still I'd be on my feet
    I would still be on my feet

    I met a woman
    She had a mouth like yours
    She knew your life
    She knew your devils and your deeds
    And she said, "Go to him, stay with him if you can
    But be prepared to bleed"

    Oh, but you are in my blood
    You're my holy wine
    You're so bitter
    Bitter and so sweet
    Oh, I could drink a case of you darling
    Still I'd be on my feet
    I would still be on my feet

