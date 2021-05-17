La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell

En 1971 la artista canadiense, artista en muchos ámbitos, Joni Mitchell grababa un disco llamado ‘Blue’, deliciosamente íntimo, con una canción magnífica para un lunes de primavera como este ‘a case of you’
Recuerdo aquella vez
Que me dijo: “el amor es tocar las almas”
Seguramente tocaste la mía
Porque parte de ti sale de mí
Letra de la canción ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell
Just before our love got lost you said I am as constant as a northern star And I said, "Constantly in the darkness Where's that at? If you want me I'll be in the bar"
On the back of a cartoon coaster In the blue TV screen light I drew a map of Canada Oh, Canada With your face sketched on it twice
Oh, you're in my blood like holy wine You taste so bitter and so sweet Oh, I could drink a case of you, darling And I would still be on my feet Oh, I would still be on my feet
Oh, I am a lonely painter I live in a box of paints I'm frightened by the devil And I'm drawn to those ones that ain't afraid
I remember that time you told me You said, "Love is touching souls" Surely you touched mine 'Cause part of you pours out of me In these lines from time to time
Oh, you're in my blood like holy wine You taste so bitter and so sweet Oh, I could drink a case of you, darling And still I'd be on my feet I would still be on my feet
I met a woman She had a mouth like yours She knew your life She knew your devils and your deeds And she said, "Go to him, stay with him if you can But be prepared to bleed"
Oh, but you are in my blood You're my holy wine You're so bitter Bitter and so sweet Oh, I could drink a case of you darling Still I'd be on my feet I would still be on my feet