La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:34
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por 79 ‘La noche de verano en la ciudad’ en el disco de ABBA 'Voulez-vous’ hacía bailar a mucha gente, sí Abba, sí, sí… no me escupan. Bueno era el sexto disco de esta banda que tardaron un año en grabar, habían cambiado Eurovisión con ‘Waterloo’ en el año 74 y cinco años después sonaban así de bien.”
Summer night city
Summer night city
Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
Summer night city
Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
Summer night city
In the sun, I feel like sleeping
I can't take it for too long
My impatience slowly creeping
Up my spine and growing strong
I know what's waiting there for me
Tonight I'm loose and fancy-free, aa-ahhh
When the night comes with the action
I just know it's time to go
Can't resist the strange attraction
From that giant dynamo
Lots to take and lots to give
Time to breathe and time to live
Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
Summer night city
Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
Summer night city
It's elusive party feeling
Somehow something turns me on
Some folks told me see them in it
We don't miss them when they're gone
Another feeling in the air
My kind of people everywhere
When the night comes with the action
I just know it's time to go
Can't resist the strange attraction
From that giant dynamo
And tomorrow when it's dawning
And the first birds start to sing
In the pale light of the morning
Nothing's worth remembering
It's a dream, it's out of reach
Scattered driftwood on the beach
Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
Summer night city
Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
Summer night city
Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
Summer night city
Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
Summer night city
Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
Summer night city
Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
Summer night city
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb
En directo 2