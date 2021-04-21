COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:34

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por 79 ‘La noche de verano en la ciudad’ en el disco de ABBA 'Voulez-vous’ hacía bailar a mucha gente, sí Abba, sí, sí… no me escupan. Bueno era el sexto disco de esta banda que tardaron un año en grabar, habían cambiado Eurovisión con ‘Waterloo’ en el año 74 y cinco años después sonaban así de bien.”

    Letra de la canción ‘Summer night city’ de ABBA

    Summer night city

    Summer night city

    Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
    Summer night city
    Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
    Summer night city

    In the sun, I feel like sleeping
    I can't take it for too long
    My impatience slowly creeping
    Up my spine and growing strong
    I know what's waiting there for me
    Tonight I'm loose and fancy-free, aa-ahhh

    When the night comes with the action
    I just know it's time to go
    Can't resist the strange attraction
    From that giant dynamo
    Lots to take and lots to give
    Time to breathe and time to live

    Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
    Summer night city
    Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
    Summer night city

    It's elusive party feeling
    Somehow something turns me on
    Some folks told me see them in it
    We don't miss them when they're gone
    Another feeling in the air
    My kind of people everywhere

    When the night comes with the action
    I just know it's time to go
    Can't resist the strange attraction
    From that giant dynamo
    And tomorrow when it's dawning
    And the first birds start to sing
    In the pale light of the morning
    Nothing's worth remembering
    It's a dream, it's out of reach
    Scattered driftwood on the beach

    Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
    Summer night city
    Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
    Summer night city

    Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
    Summer night city
    Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
    Summer night city

    Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark
    Summer night city
    Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park
    Summer night city

