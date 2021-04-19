COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Al final de los 90 Peter Gabriel abandonó el grupo ‘Genesis’ se llevaban no demasiado bien se subió a una colina de Solsbury allá en Somerset y reflexionó, vio la vida de otra manera, cambió fue una gran experiencia y montó esta canción ‘Solsbury hill’.

    Mi corazón haciendo pum, pum, pum pum

    Podéis quedaros con mis cosas, han venido para llevarme a casa…

    Letra de la canción ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel

    Climbing up on Solsbury Hill
    I could see the city light
    Wind was blowing, time stood still
    Eagle flew out of the night
    He was something to observe
    Came in close, I heard a voice
    Standing stretching every nerve
    Had to listen had no choice
    I did not believe the information
    (I) just had to trust imagination
    My heart going boom boom boom
    "Son, " he said "Grab your things,
    I've come to take you home."

    To keep in silence I resigned
    My friends would think I was a nut
    Turning water into wine
    Open doors would soon be shut
    So I went from day to day
    Tho' my life was in a rut
    "Till I thought of what I'd say
    Which connection I should cut
    I was feeling part of the scenery
    I walked right out of the machinery
    My heart going boom boom boom
    "Hey" he said "Grab your things
    I've come to take you home."
    Back home

    When illusion spin her net
    I'm never where I want to be
    And liberty she pirouette
    When I think that I am free
    Watched by empty silhouettes
    Who close their eyes but still can see
    No one taught them etiquette
    I will show another me
    Today I don't need a replacement
    I'll tell them what the smile on my face meant
    My heart going boom boom boom
    "Hey" I said "You can keep my things,
    They've come to take me home."

