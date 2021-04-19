La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel

Al final de los 90 Peter Gabriel abandonó el grupo ‘Genesis’ se llevaban no demasiado bien se subió a una colina de Solsbury allá en Somerset y reflexionó, vio la vida de otra manera, cambió fue una gran experiencia y montó esta canción ‘Solsbury hill’.
Mi corazón haciendo pum, pum, pum pum
Podéis quedaros con mis cosas, han venido para llevarme a casa…
Letra de la canción ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel
Climbing up on Solsbury Hill I could see the city light Wind was blowing, time stood still Eagle flew out of the night He was something to observe Came in close, I heard a voice Standing stretching every nerve Had to listen had no choice I did not believe the information (I) just had to trust imagination My heart going boom boom boom "Son, " he said "Grab your things, I've come to take you home."
To keep in silence I resigned My friends would think I was a nut Turning water into wine Open doors would soon be shut So I went from day to day Tho' my life was in a rut "Till I thought of what I'd say Which connection I should cut I was feeling part of the scenery I walked right out of the machinery My heart going boom boom boom "Hey" he said "Grab your things I've come to take you home." Back home
When illusion spin her net I'm never where I want to be And liberty she pirouette When I think that I am free Watched by empty silhouettes Who close their eyes but still can see No one taught them etiquette I will show another me Today I don't need a replacement I'll tell them what the smile on my face meant My heart going boom boom boom "Hey" I said "You can keep my things, They've come to take me home."