La canción del día de Herrera: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb

Era 1978, Andy Gibb era a una de las grandes proyecciones, una auténtica megaestrella que en aquel discoShadow Dancingcon los falsetes de su hermano Barry y una canción también original suya, consiguió un exitazo con este amor duradero ‘An everlasting love’.
Tenemos un amor eterno, tan alto, tan ancho, tan alto; por encima del estruendo de los truenos. Eso precisamente pone -bueno, todo eso no- en la lápida de de Andy muerto en 1988.
Letra de la canción ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb
I've been here all your life Watching your crying game You were the heaven in my lonely world And he was your sun and your rain I was losing you before I ever held you tight Before you ever hold me in your arms And I won't make you blue And maybe an everlasting love will do
I've got an everlasting love So tall, so wide, so high Above the rumble of thunder down below It's your love I need It's the only show And it's you on an everlasting dream Can take us anywhere Are the tears of yesterday We killed the pain We blew away the memories of the tears we cried And an everlasting love will never die
Take me out of the cold, give me what I've waited for If it's the pleasure of taking my heart that you need Then it only makes me love you more I was yours before the stars were born And you were mine I could have saved you all the pain you knew And I won't make you cry And maybe an everlasting love can try
I've got an everlasting love So tall, so wide, so high Above the rumble of thunder down below It's your love I need It's the only show And it's you on an everlasting dream Can take us anywhere Are the tears of yesterday We killed the pain We blew away the memories of the tears we cried And an everlasting love will never die