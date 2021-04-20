COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 09:14

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Era 1978, Andy Gibb era a una de las grandes proyecciones, una auténtica megaestrella que en aquel discoShadow Dancingcon los falsetes de su hermano Barry y una canción también original suya, consiguió un exitazo con este amor duradero ‘An everlasting love’.

    Tenemos un amor eterno, tan alto, tan ancho, tan alto; por encima del estruendo de los truenos. Eso precisamente pone -bueno, todo eso no- en la lápida de de Andy muerto en 1988.

    Letra de la canción ‘An everlasting love’ de Andy Gibb

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    I've been here all your life
    Watching your crying game
    You were the heaven in my lonely world
    And he was your sun and your rain
    I was losing you before I ever held you tight
    Before you ever hold me in your arms
    And I won't make you blue
    And maybe an everlasting love will do

    I've got an everlasting love
    So tall, so wide, so high
    Above the rumble of thunder down below
    It's your love I need
    It's the only show
    And it's you on an everlasting dream
    Can take us anywhere
    Are the tears of yesterday
    We killed the pain
    We blew away the memories of the tears we cried
    And an everlasting love will never die

    Take me out of the cold, give me what I've waited for
    If it's the pleasure of taking my heart that you need
    Then it only makes me love you more
    I was yours before the stars were born
    And you were mine
    I could have saved you all the pain you knew
    And I won't make you cry
    And maybe an everlasting love can try

    I've got an everlasting love
    So tall, so wide, so high
    Above the rumble of thunder down below
    It's your love I need
    It's the only show
    And it's you on an everlasting dream
    Can take us anywhere
    Are the tears of yesterday
    We killed the pain
    We blew away the memories of the tears we cried
    And an everlasting love will never die

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados