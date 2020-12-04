La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale

Terminamos la semana con una melodía homenaje en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año noventa se volvieron a encontrar John Cale y Lou Reed miembros de la Velvet Underground para realizar este homenaje a su amigo Andy Warhol muerto hacía poco tiempo.

‘Songs for Drella’, Drella era como llamaban al gran Warhol gente como estas ‘Nobody but you’

Nadie como tú

Nadie excepto tó

Amigo Andy Warhol

Letra de la canción ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale

I really care a lot

Although I look like I do not

Since I was shot

There's nobody but you

I know I look blase (* accented on "e")

Party Andy's what the papers say

At dinner I'm the one who pays

For a nobody like you

Nobody but you, a nobody like you

Since I got shot, there's nobody but you

Won't you decorate my house

I'll sit there quiet as a mouse

You know me I like to look a lot

At nobody like you

I'll hold your hand and slap my face

I'll tickle you to your disgrace

Won't you put me in my proper place

A nobody like you

Sundays I pray a lot

I'd like to wind you up and paint your clock

I want to be what I am not

For a nobody like you

The bullet split my spleen and lung

The doctors said I was gone

Inside I've got some shattered bone

For nobody but you

Nobody but you, a nobody like you

Shattered bone, for nobody but you

I'm still not sure I didn't die

And if I'm dreaming I still have bad pains inside

I know I'll never be a bride

To nobody like you

I wish I had a stronger chin

My skin was good, my nose was thin

This is no movie I'd ask to be in

With a nobody like you

Nobody like you, a nobody like you

All my life

It's been nobodies like you

