La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 08:42
Terminamos la semana con una melodía homenaje en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Nobody but you’ de Lou Reed & John Cale
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año noventa se volvieron a encontrar John Cale y Lou Reed miembros de la Velvet Underground para realizar este homenaje a su amigo Andy Warhol muerto hacía poco tiempo.
‘Songs for Drella’, Drella era como llamaban al gran Warhol gente como estas ‘Nobody but you’
Nadie como tú
Nadie excepto tó
Amigo Andy Warhol
I really care a lot
Although I look like I do not
Since I was shot
There's nobody but you
I know I look blase (* accented on "e")
Party Andy's what the papers say
At dinner I'm the one who pays
For a nobody like you
Nobody but you, a nobody like you
Since I got shot, there's nobody but you
Won't you decorate my house
I'll sit there quiet as a mouse
You know me I like to look a lot
At nobody like you
I'll hold your hand and slap my face
I'll tickle you to your disgrace
Won't you put me in my proper place
A nobody like you
Sundays I pray a lot
I'd like to wind you up and paint your clock
I want to be what I am not
For a nobody like you
The bullet split my spleen and lung
The doctors said I was gone
Inside I've got some shattered bone
For nobody but you
Nobody but you, a nobody like you
Shattered bone, for nobody but you
I'm still not sure I didn't die
And if I'm dreaming I still have bad pains inside
I know I'll never be a bride
To nobody like you
I wish I had a stronger chin
My skin was good, my nose was thin
This is no movie I'd ask to be in
With a nobody like you
Nobody like you, a nobody like you
All my life
It's been nobodies like you
