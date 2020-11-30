La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited

Allá por el 79, otra vez Barry White con su Love Unlimited que era un grupo de tres señoritas maravillosas, dio un toque de rythm and blues con este himno a las mujeres que es ideal para bailarlo ahora poco antes de las 7.
Letra de la canción ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited
In the morning when I wake up As I comb my hair I can hear my daddy saying It's a big big world out there
While putting on my make-up His words clinger in the air Just use much love I gave you That you can make it anyway
I'm so glad that I'm a woman And know I wouldn't trade I know I got it made 'cause We are the life line of mankind And now is the time for me
Life is such a challange Live it day by day You never know what's gonna happen
A what might come you way Just stop and think about it There is nothing we can do We can live without us And we can't live without them too
I'm so glad that I'm a woman (So glad) And know I wouldn't trade I know I've got it made 'cause We are the life line of mankind And now is my time Yes now is my time
I'm so glad I'm a woman (So glad) And you know what? I wouldn't trade I know I've got it made 'cause I'm the life line of mankind And now is my time Yes now is my time
I'm so glad I'm a woman (So glad) You know what? I wouldn't trade I know I've got it made 'cause I'm the life line of mankind And now is my time Yes now is my time
I'm so glad I'm a woman You know I wouldn't trade I know I've got it made
I'm so glad I'm a woman You know I wouldn't trade I know I've got it made
I'm so glad I'm a woman You know I wouldn't trade I know I've got it made
I'm so glad I'm a woman You know I wouldn't trade I know I've got it made
I'm so glad I'm a woman You know I wouldn't trade I know I've got it made