    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 08:07

    Empezamos la semana con un homenaje a las mujeres en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por el 79, otra vez Barry White con su Love Unlimited que era un grupo de tres señoritas maravillosas, dio un toque de rythm and blues con este himno a las mujeres que es ideal para bailarlo ahora poco antes de las 7.

    Letra de la canción ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited

    In the morning when I wake up
    As I comb my hair
    I can hear my daddy saying
    It's a big big world out there

    While putting on my make-up
    His words clinger in the air
    Just use much love I gave you
    That you can make it anyway

    I'm so glad that I'm a woman
    And know I wouldn't trade
    I know I got it made 'cause
    We are the life line of mankind
    And now is the time for me

    Life is such a challange
    Live it day by day
    You never know what's gonna happen

    A what might come you way
    Just stop and think about it
    There is nothing we can do
    We can live without us
    And we can't live without them too

    Recomendados