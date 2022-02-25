La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett

COPE

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Año 1987, no sé si conocen a él, Lyle Lovett. Este fue el que estuvo casado unos cuantos días con Julia Robert, duraron un par de meses. Es un actor, magnífico músico country que ha hecho canciones tan hermosas como este ‘If I had a boat’.

    Qué clase indiscutible tiene este tipo.

    La letra de la canción ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett

    And if I had a boat
    I'd go out on the ocean
    And if I had a pony
    I'd ride him on my boat
    And we could all together
    Go out on the ocean
    I said me upon my pony on my boat

    If I were Roy Rogers
    I'd sure enough be single
    I couldn't bring myself to marrying an old Dale
    Well, it'd just be me and Trigger
    We'd go riding through them movies
    Then we'd buy a boat and on the sea we'd sail

    And if I had a boat
    I'd go out on the ocean
    And if I had a pony
    I'd ride him on my boat
    And we could all together
    Go out on the ocean
    I said me upon my pony on my boat

    The mystery masked man was smart
    He got himself a Tonto
    'Cause Tonto did the dirty work for free
    But Tonto he was smarter
    And one day said kemo sabe
    Well, kiss my ass, I bought a boat
    I'm going out to sea

    And if I had a boat
    I'd go out on the ocean
    And if I had a pony
    I'd ride him on my boat
    And we could all together
    Go out on the ocean
    I said me upon my pony on my boat

    And if I were like lightning
    I wouldn't need no sneakers
    I'd come and go wherever I would please
    And I'd scare 'em by the shade tree
    And I'd scare 'em by the light pole
    But I would not scare my pony on my boat out on the sea

    And if I had a boat
    I'd go out on the ocean
    And if I had a pony
    I'd ride him on my boat
    And we could all together
    Go out on the ocean
    I said me upon my pony on my boat
    I said me upon my pony on my boat

    • item no encontrado

