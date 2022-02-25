La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett

“Es la historia de una canción…

Año 1987, no sé si conocen a él, Lyle Lovett. Este fue el que estuvo casado unos cuantos días con Julia Robert, duraron un par de meses. Es un actor, magnífico músico country que ha hecho canciones tan hermosas como este ‘If I had a boat’.

Qué clase indiscutible tiene este tipo.

La letra de la canción ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett

And if I had a boat

I'd go out on the ocean

And if I had a pony

I'd ride him on my boat

And we could all together

Go out on the ocean

I said me upon my pony on my boat

If I were Roy Rogers

I'd sure enough be single

I couldn't bring myself to marrying an old Dale

Well, it'd just be me and Trigger

We'd go riding through them movies

Then we'd buy a boat and on the sea we'd sail

And if I had a boat

I'd go out on the ocean

And if I had a pony

I'd ride him on my boat

And we could all together

Go out on the ocean

I said me upon my pony on my boat

The mystery masked man was smart

He got himself a Tonto

'Cause Tonto did the dirty work for free

But Tonto he was smarter

And one day said kemo sabe

Well, kiss my ass, I bought a boat

I'm going out to sea

And if I had a boat

I'd go out on the ocean

And if I had a pony

I'd ride him on my boat

And we could all together

Go out on the ocean

I said me upon my pony on my boat

And if I were like lightning

I wouldn't need no sneakers

I'd come and go wherever I would please

And I'd scare 'em by the shade tree

And I'd scare 'em by the light pole

But I would not scare my pony on my boat out on the sea

And if I had a boat

I'd go out on the ocean

And if I had a pony

I'd ride him on my boat

And we could all together

Go out on the ocean

I said me upon my pony on my boat

I said me upon my pony on my boat

