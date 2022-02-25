La canción del día de Herrera: ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 07:18
En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘If I had a boat’ de Lyle Lovett
“Es la historia de una canción…
Año 1987, no sé si conocen a él, Lyle Lovett. Este fue el que estuvo casado unos cuantos días con Julia Robert, duraron un par de meses. Es un actor, magnífico músico country que ha hecho canciones tan hermosas como este ‘If I had a boat’.
Qué clase indiscutible tiene este tipo.
And if I had a boat
I'd go out on the ocean
And if I had a pony
I'd ride him on my boat
And we could all together
Go out on the ocean
I said me upon my pony on my boat
If I were Roy Rogers
I'd sure enough be single
I couldn't bring myself to marrying an old Dale
Well, it'd just be me and Trigger
We'd go riding through them movies
Then we'd buy a boat and on the sea we'd sail
And if I had a boat
I'd go out on the ocean
And if I had a pony
I'd ride him on my boat
And we could all together
Go out on the ocean
I said me upon my pony on my boat
The mystery masked man was smart
He got himself a Tonto
'Cause Tonto did the dirty work for free
But Tonto he was smarter
And one day said kemo sabe
Well, kiss my ass, I bought a boat
I'm going out to sea
And if I had a boat
I'd go out on the ocean
And if I had a pony
I'd ride him on my boat
And we could all together
Go out on the ocean
I said me upon my pony on my boat
And if I were like lightning
I wouldn't need no sneakers
I'd come and go wherever I would please
And I'd scare 'em by the shade tree
And I'd scare 'em by the light pole
But I would not scare my pony on my boat out on the sea
And if I had a boat
I'd go out on the ocean
And if I had a pony
I'd ride him on my boat
And we could all together
Go out on the ocean
I said me upon my pony on my boat
I said me upon my pony on my boat
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Walking in Memphis’ de Marc Cohn
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Se me va’ de Elefantes
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Make a Little magic’ de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘De piel trigueña’ de Cánovas, Rodrigo, Adolfo y Guzmán
En directo