La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Este viernes a partir de las 10 en ‘Radio Carlitos’ dedicaremos una hora a escuchar lo mejor de la historia de Eurovisión.
Pero he querido traerle una de las canciones vencedoras, por aquello de que fue la canción que en holandés cantamos Goyo González y un servidor para inaugurar este programa en el año 2015. Son Teach- In con aquel famoso ‘Ding a dong’.
When you're feeling all right
Everything is uptight
Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong
There will be no sorrow
When you sing tomorrow
And you walk along with your ding-dang-dong
Dinge-dong
Every hour
When you pick a flower
Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
Dinge-dong
Listen to it
Maybe it's a big hit
Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
Sing ding-ding-dong
When you're feeling all right
Everything is uptight
Listen to a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong
And the world looks sunny
Everyone is funny
When they sing a song that goes ding-dang-dong
Dinge-dong
Every hour
When you pick a flower
Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
Dinge-dong
Listen to it
Maybe it's a big hit
Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
Sing ding-ding-dong
Ding dang dong
Dinge dange dang
When you think it's all over
They let me down
Dry your tears and forget all your sorrow
Try to smile when you'll say good-bye
Ding-dong-ding-dong
Ding-dang-dong
When you wake up tomorrow
When the sun is up in the sky
When you're feeling all right
Everything is uptight
Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong
There will be no sorrow
When you sing tomorrow
And you walk along with your ding-ding-dong
Dinge-dong
Every hour
When you pick a flower
Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
Dinge-dong
Listen to it
Maybe it's a big hit
Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
Sing ding ding dong
