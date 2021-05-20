La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC

AC/DC llenó tres días seguidos el Estadio Monumental en Buenos Aires. Claro, eso lo hace un grupo que es capaz con este Stefan ‘Thunderstruck’ emocionar a cualquiera. ¡Qué maravilla!."
Letra de la canción : ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC
Thunder, thunder, thunder, thunder I was caught In the middle of a railroad track I looked round And I knew there was no turning back My mind raced And I thought what could I do And I knew There was no help, no help from you Sound of the drums Beating in my heart The thunder of guns Tore me apart You've been Thunderstruck
Rode down the highway Broke the limit, we hit the town Went through to Texas, yeah Texas, and we had some fun We met some girls Some dancers who gave a good time Broke all the rules Played all the fools Yeah yeah they, they, they blew our minds And I was shaking at the knees Could I come again please Yeah them ladies were too kind You've been Thunderstruck
I was shaking at the knees Could I come again please
Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck It's alright, we're doin' fine It's alright, we're doin' fine, fine, fine Thunderstruck, yeah, yeah, yeah Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck Thunderstruck, baby, baby Thunderstruck, you've been Thunderstruck Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck You've been Thunderstruck