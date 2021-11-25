La canción del día de Herrera: "Come A Little Bit Closer" de Willy DeVille

Historia de una canción...El gran Willy DeVille, un cantante, guitarrista, compositor norteamericano, original, brillante, con aroma R&B y si quieren un poquito de toque puertoriqueño, todo eso junto daban cosas como esta: "Come A Little Bit Closer" [Acércate un poquito más]





Letra de "Come A Little Bit Closer"

In a little cafe

Just the other side of the border

She was just sitting there givin' me looks

That made my mouth water

So I started walking her way

She belonged to bad man Jose

And I knew, yes I knew I should leave

When I heard her say, yeah

"Come a little bit closer

You're my kind of man

So big and so strong

Come a little bit closer

I'm all alone and the night is so long"

So we started to dance

In my arms, she felt so inviting

And I just couldn't resist

Just one little kiss, so exciting

Then I heard the guitar player say

"Vamos, Jose's on his way"

Then I knew, yes I knew I should run

But then I heard her say, yeah

"Come a little bit closer

You're my kind of man

So big and so strong

Come a little bit closer

I'm all alone and the night is so long"

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Then the music stopped

When I looked the cafe was empty

Then I heard Jose say

"Man, you know you're in trouble plenty"

So I dropped my drink from my hand

And out through the window I ran

And as I rode away

I could hear her say to Jose, yeah

"Come a little bit closer

You're my kind of man

So big and so strong

Come a little bit closer

I'm all alone and the night is so long"





Fuente: LyricFind











