    La canción del día de Herrera: "Come A Little Bit Closer" de Willy DeVille

    Historia de una canción...El gran Willy DeVille, un cantante, guitarrista, compositor norteamericano, original, brillante, con aroma R&B y si quieren un poquito de toque puertoriqueño, todo eso junto daban cosas como esta: "Come A Little Bit Closer" [Acércate un poquito más]


    Letra de "Come A Little Bit Closer"

    In a little cafe
    Just the other side of the border
    She was just sitting there givin' me looks
    That made my mouth water
    So I started walking her way
    She belonged to bad man Jose
    And I knew, yes I knew I should leave
    When I heard her say, yeah
    "Come a little bit closer
    You're my kind of man
    So big and so strong
    Come a little bit closer
    I'm all alone and the night is so long"
    So we started to dance
    In my arms, she felt so inviting
    And I just couldn't resist
    Just one little kiss, so exciting
    Then I heard the guitar player say
    "Vamos, Jose's on his way"
    Then I knew, yes I knew I should run
    But then I heard her say, yeah
    "Come a little bit closer
    You're my kind of man
    So big and so strong
    Come a little bit closer
    I'm all alone and the night is so long"
    Then the music stopped
    When I looked the cafe was empty
    Then I heard Jose say
    "Man, you know you're in trouble plenty"
    So I dropped my drink from my hand
    And out through the window I ran
    And as I rode away
    I could hear her say to Jose, yeah
    "Come a little bit closer
    You're my kind of man
    So big and so strong
    Come a little bit closer
    I'm all alone and the night is so long"


