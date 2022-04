La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You know it’s for you’ de Bee Gees

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You know it’s for you’ de Bee Gees.

“Es la historia de una canción...

1972, era una despedida de los viejos biggies esta la escribió Maurice Gibb en aquel disco. A quien pueda interesar ‘You know it’s for you’









Letra de la canción ‘You know it’s for you’ de Bee Gees





I would die for you

I have cried for you, believe me girl

Don't you think it's time you made up your own mind?

All my love's for you

All I do's for you

Still I think it's time you made up your own mind

A melody, my symphony

You know it's for you, love

It's plain to see, it's meant to be

Now it's up to you, love

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Still I'll wait for you

Waiting just for you, don't leave me, girl

Don't you think it's time you made up your own mind?

Love is here for you

Love was made for you, believe me, girl

Don't you think it's time you gave up?

You are mine

La da da la dee da dee da-ee-a-ee-a-ee-a-ee-ah

La da da la dee da dee da-ee-a-ee-a-ee-a-ee-ah

Doo doo doo doo doo doo, You know it's for you

Doo doo doo doo doo doo, You know it's for you

Doo doo doo doo doo doo, You know it's for you

Doo doo doo doo doo doo, You know it's for you

Doo doo doo doo doo doo, You know it's for you

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m every woman - Respect’ de Aretha Franklin

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Volver’ de Juanes