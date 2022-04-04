La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m every woman - Respect’ de Aretha Franklin

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘I’m every woman - Respect’ de Aretha Franklin.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Es una canción que cantó Chaka Khan pero que poco antes de morir Aretha Franklin llevó hasta el éxtasis de la belleza. ‘I’m every woman - Respect’.

La verdad que todo lo que toca Aretha lo convierte en oro, en platino, en no sé… en brillantes. ‘Yo soy cada mujer’ Aretha Franklin.

















Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Letra de la canción '

I'm Every Woman - Respect' de Aretha Franklin





Whatever you want

Whatever you need

Anything you want done, baby

I'll do it naturally

Because I'm every woman (every woman)

It's all in me (me)

All in me, yeah (it's all in me)

Hey, pump up the groove, pump up the groove

I'm every woman

It's all in me

Anything you want done, baby

I'll do it naturally, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm every woman

It's all in me

I can read your thoughts right now

Anything from A to Z, yeah, oh yeah, yeah hoo

Woah, hmm hmm, whoa (whoa, whoa, whoa)

I can cast a spell

Of secrets you can tell

Mix a special brew

Put fire inside of you

But anytime you feel danger or fear

I will appear, I'm

I'm every woman

It's all in me (me)

Anything you want done, baby

I'll do it naturally, oh yeah, oh huh (whoa, whoa, whoa)

Woah, pump up the groove, yeah, oh yeah, oh pump up the groove

I can sense your needs

Like rain onto the seeds

I can make a rhyme

Of confusion in your mind

And when it comes back to some good old-fashioned lovin'

That's what I got, I've got it (got it, got it)

I'm every woman (yeah)

It's all in me (it's all in, all in)

Anything you want done, baby

I'll do it naturally, oh yeah

I'll move the mountains for you

I'm every woman

It's all in me (it's all in me)

I can read your thoughts right now

Every one from A to Z

Woo woo woo woo woo woo woo woo woo woo (whoa whoa whoa)

Z, yeah (whoa whoa whoa)

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Find out what it means to me

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Take care, TC

(Sock it) sock it to me (sock it to me, sock it to me)

(Just a little bit) a little bit, yeah

(Ooh) what you want, (ooh) baby I got it

(Ooh) what you need, (ooh) yeah I know I got it)

(Ooh) all I'm askin' is for a little respect when you come home (just a little bit)

Baby, when you come home (just a little bit)

Yeah, for me (just a little bit)

Keep on, keep on gettin' up

Keep on doin', doin' your stuff

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Come on and talk to me

I'm every woman (whoa, walkin' pretty from city to city)

I'm every woman (I am the queen behind the king)

I'm every woman (oh yeah)

I'm every woman (ooh, yeah)

I'm every woman

I'm every woman (yeah ooh)

I'm every woman

I'm every woman (woo)

I'm every woman (I'm every woman)

I'm every woman (woo)



I'm every woman (oh yeah)

I'm every woman (ah yeah)

I'm every woman (I have to go, I have to go)

I'm every woman (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm every woman (oh, oh)

I'm every woman (I'm every woman)

Just a little bit (I'm every female)

Just a little bit (I'm every, yeah, ah)



