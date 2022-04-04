COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m every woman - Respect’ de Aretha Franklin

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:34

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘I’m every woman - Respect’ de Aretha Franklin.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Es una canción que cantó Chaka Khan pero que poco antes de morir Aretha Franklin llevó hasta el éxtasis de la belleza. ‘I’m every woman - Respect’.

    La verdad que todo lo que toca Aretha lo convierte en oro, en platino, en no sé… en brillantes. ‘Yo soy cada mujer’ Aretha Franklin.





    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Letra de la canción '

    I'm Every Woman - Respect' de Aretha Franklin


    Whatever you want
    Whatever you need
    Anything you want done, baby
    I'll do it naturally
    Because I'm every woman (every woman)
    It's all in me (me)
    All in me, yeah (it's all in me)

    Hey, pump up the groove, pump up the groove
    I'm every woman
    It's all in me
    Anything you want done, baby
    I'll do it naturally, yeah, yeah, yeah

    I'm every woman
    It's all in me
    I can read your thoughts right now
    Anything from A to Z, yeah, oh yeah, yeah hoo
    Woah, hmm hmm, whoa (whoa, whoa, whoa)

    I can cast a spell
    Of secrets you can tell
    Mix a special brew
    Put fire inside of you

    But anytime you feel danger or fear
    I will appear, I'm
    I'm every woman
    It's all in me (me)

    Anything you want done, baby
    I'll do it naturally, oh yeah, oh huh (whoa, whoa, whoa)
    Woah, pump up the groove, yeah, oh yeah, oh pump up the groove
    I can sense your needs
    Like rain onto the seeds
    I can make a rhyme
    Of confusion in your mind

    And when it comes back to some good old-fashioned lovin'
    That's what I got, I've got it (got it, got it)
    I'm every woman (yeah)
    It's all in me (it's all in, all in)
    Anything you want done, baby
    I'll do it naturally, oh yeah
    I'll move the mountains for you
    I'm every woman
    It's all in me (it's all in me)
    I can read your thoughts right now
    Every one from A to Z
    Woo woo woo woo woo woo woo woo woo woo (whoa whoa whoa)
    Z, yeah (whoa whoa whoa)

    R-E-S-P-E-C-T
    Find out what it means to me
    R-E-S-P-E-C-T
    Take care, TC
    (Sock it) sock it to me (sock it to me, sock it to me)
    (Just a little bit) a little bit, yeah
    (Ooh) what you want, (ooh) baby I got it
    (Ooh) what you need, (ooh) yeah I know I got it)
    (Ooh) all I'm askin' is for a little respect when you come home (just a little bit)
    Baby, when you come home (just a little bit)
    Yeah, for me (just a little bit)
    Keep on, keep on gettin' up
    Keep on doin', doin' your stuff

    R-E-S-P-E-C-T
    Come on and talk to me
    I'm every woman (whoa, walkin' pretty from city to city)
    I'm every woman (I am the queen behind the king)
    I'm every woman (oh yeah)
    I'm every woman (ooh, yeah)
    I'm every woman
    I'm every woman (yeah ooh)
    I'm every woman
    I'm every woman (woo)

    I'm every woman (I'm every woman)
    I'm every woman (woo)

    I'm every woman (oh yeah)
    I'm every woman (ah yeah)
    I'm every woman (I have to go, I have to go)
    I'm every woman (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
    I'm every woman (oh, oh)
    I'm every woman (I'm every woman)
    Just a little bit (I'm every female)
    Just a little bit (I'm every, yeah, ah)


    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados