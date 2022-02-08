La canción del día de Herrera: ’The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley

“Es la historia de una canción…

.En los años 50 ‘The wonder of you’ fue real realmente popular cuando en los 70 la cantó Elvis Presley. Ahora rearreglada con la Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Eso es lo maravilloso

Lo maravilloso de ti

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Letra de la canción ‘The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley

When no-one else can understand me

When everything I do is wrong

You give me hope and consolation

You give me strength to carry on

And you're always there to lend a hand

In everything I do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you

And when you smile the world is brighter

You touch my hand and I'm a king

Your kiss to me is worth a fortune

Your love for me is everything

I guess I'll never know the reason why

You love me like you do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you

I guess I'll never know the reason why

You love me as you do

That's the wonder

The wonder of you

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: "Aromas de Sevilla" en homenaje a Pascual González de Cantores de Híspalis