La canción del día de Herrera: ’The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley
“Es la historia de una canción…
.En los años 50 ‘The wonder of you’ fue real realmente popular cuando en los 70 la cantó Elvis Presley. Ahora rearreglada con la Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Eso es lo maravilloso
Lo maravilloso de ti
Letra de la canción ‘The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley
When no-one else can understand me
When everything I do is wrong
You give me hope and consolation
You give me strength to carry on
And you're always there to lend a hand
In everything I do
That's the wonder
The wonder of you
And when you smile the world is brighter
You touch my hand and I'm a king
Your kiss to me is worth a fortune
Your love for me is everything
I guess I'll never know the reason why
You love me like you do
That's the wonder
The wonder of you
I guess I'll never know the reason why
You love me as you do
That's the wonder
The wonder of you
