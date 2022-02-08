COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ’The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    .En los años 50 ‘The wonder of you’ fue real realmente popular cuando en los 70 la cantó Elvis Presley. Ahora rearreglada con la Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

    Eso es lo maravilloso

    Lo maravilloso de ti

    Letra de la canción ‘The wonder of you’ de Elvis Presley

    When no-one else can understand me
    When everything I do is wrong
    You give me hope and consolation
    You give me strength to carry on

    And you're always there to lend a hand
    In everything I do
    That's the wonder
    The wonder of you

    And when you smile the world is brighter
    You touch my hand and I'm a king
    Your kiss to me is worth a fortune
    Your love for me is everything

    I guess I'll never know the reason why
    You love me like you do
    That's the wonder
    The wonder of you

    I guess I'll never know the reason why
    You love me as you do
    That's the wonder
    The wonder of you

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

