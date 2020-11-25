La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sir Duke’ de Stevie Wonder

Este miércoles recordamos una canción homenaje en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Sir Duke’ de Stevie Wonder.
“Es la historia de una canción…
1976, un homenaje a Duke Ellington que acababa de morir, lo puso en marcha Stevie Wonder en aquel disco inolvidable 'Songs in the Key of Life'.
Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Louis Armstrong y Ella Fitzgerald, buenos amigos en la vida. Historia y música de Stevie Wonder.
‘Sir Duke’, vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos, vamos…
Letra de la canción ‘Sir Duke’ de Stevie Wonder
Everybody sing, da-da, da-da
Music is a world within itself
With a language we all understand
With an equal opportunity
For all to sing, dance and clap their hands
Just because a record has a groove
Don't make it hit the groove
But you can tell by the dance that let's you in
When the people start to move
They can feel it all over
They can feel it all over, people
They can feel it all over
They can feel it all over, people, go
Yeah
Music knows it is and always will
Be one of the things that life just won't quit
But here are some of music's pioneers
That time will not allow us to forget, no
For there's Basie, Miller, Satchmo
And the king of all, Sir Duke
And with a voice like Ella's ringing out
There's no way the band can lose
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over, people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over, people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over now, people
Can't you feel it all over?
Everybody all over, people, go!
LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Theme from Shaft’ de Isaac Hayes
La canción de Herrera: ‘My sweet Lord’ de George Harrison