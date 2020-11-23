La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Theme from Shaft’ de Isaac Hayes

Empezamos este lunes con una melodía de Oscar en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Theme from Shaft’ de Isaac Hayes.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1971 hay veces en las que la banda sonora original de una película está por encima de la fama de esa película. No era una mala película, ‘Shaft’, pero Isaac Hayes creó una banda sonora que incluso ganó el Óscar la mejor canción.

Oiga los chavales de mi edad bailamos mucho esta pieza

Uno parece revivir escuchando según qué cosas Isaac Heyes

Letra de la canción ‘Theme from Shaft’

Who's the black private dick

That's a sex machine to all the chicks? (Shaft)

You're damn right

Who is the man that would risk his neck for his brother, man? (Shaft)

Can ya dig it?

Who's the cat that won't cop out when there's danger all about? (Shaft)

Right on

You see this cat Shaft is a bad mother (Shut your mouth)

But I'm talkin' about Shaft (Then we can dig it)

He's a complicated man but no one understands him but his woman (John Shaft)