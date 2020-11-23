La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Theme from Shaft’ de Isaac Hayes

Era 1971 hay veces en las que la banda sonora original de una película está por encima de la fama de esa película. No era una mala película, ‘Shaft’, pero Isaac Hayes creó una banda sonora que incluso ganó el Óscar la mejor canción.
Oiga los chavales de mi edad bailamos mucho esta pieza
Uno parece revivir escuchando según qué cosas Isaac Heyes
Letra de la canción ‘Theme from Shaft’
Who's the black private dick That's a sex machine to all the chicks? (Shaft) You're damn right
Who is the man that would risk his neck for his brother, man? (Shaft) Can ya dig it?
Who's the cat that won't cop out when there's danger all about? (Shaft) Right on You see this cat Shaft is a bad mother (Shut your mouth) But I'm talkin' about Shaft (Then we can dig it) He's a complicated man but no one understands him but his woman (John Shaft)