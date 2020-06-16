ABC

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love’s been good to me’ de Frank Sinatra

Un clasico con uno de sus éxitos no muy conocidos en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Love’s been good to me’ de Frank Sinatra.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 69, Frank Sinatra con arreglos de Don Costa le puso música a un poeta, a Rod McKuen en aquel disco ‘A mad alone’ no fue un gran éxito pero contenía algunas perlas ocultas cómo esta:‘Love’s been good to me'.

Había una chica en Denver

Antes de la tormenta de verano

De ojos tiernos y

Brazos calientes

Ella podía sonreír al trueno y

Besar la lluvia

El amor ha sido bueno para mí…”

Letra de la canción : ‘Love’s been good to me’ de Frank Sinatra

I have been a rover
I have walked alone
Hiked a hundred highways
Never found a home
Still in all I'm happy
The reason is, you see
Once in a while along the way
Love's been good to me

There was a girl in Denver
Before the summer storm
Oh, her eyes were tender
Oh, her arms were warm
And she could smile away the thunder
Kiss away the rain
Even though she's gone away
You won't hear me complain

I have been a rover
I have walked alone
Hiked a hundred highways
Never found a home
Still in all I'm happy
The reason is, you see
Once in a while along the way
Love's been good to me

There was a girl in Portland
Before the winter chill
We used to go a-courtin'
Along October hill
And she could laugh away the dark clouds
Cry away the snow
It seems like only yesterday
As down the road I go

I've been a rover
I have walked alone
Hiked a hundred highways
Never found a home
Still in all I'm happy
The reason is, you see
Once in a while along the way
Love's been good to me

