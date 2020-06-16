La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Love’s been good to me’ de Frank Sinatra

Un clasico con uno de sus éxitos no muy conocidos en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Love’s been good to me’ de Frank Sinatra.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 69, Frank Sinatra con arreglos de Don Costa le puso música a un poeta, a Rod McKuen en aquel disco ‘A mad alone’ no fue un gran éxito pero contenía algunas perlas ocultas cómo esta:‘Love’s been good to me'.

Había una chica en Denver

Antes de la tormenta de verano

De ojos tiernos y

Brazos calientes

Ella podía sonreír al trueno y

Besar la lluvia

El amor ha sido bueno para mí…”

Letra de la canción : ‘Love’s been good to me’ de Frank Sinatra

I have been a rover

I have walked alone

Hiked a hundred highways

Never found a home

Still in all I'm happy

The reason is, you see

Once in a while along the way

Love's been good to me

There was a girl in Denver

Before the summer storm

Oh, her eyes were tender

Oh, her arms were warm

And she could smile away the thunder

Kiss away the rain

Even though she's gone away

You won't hear me complain

I have been a rover

I have walked alone

Hiked a hundred highways

Never found a home

Still in all I'm happy

The reason is, you see

Once in a while along the way

Love's been good to me

There was a girl in Portland

Before the winter chill

We used to go a-courtin'

Along October hill

And she could laugh away the dark clouds

Cry away the snow

It seems like only yesterday

As down the road I go

I've been a rover

I have walked alone

Hiked a hundred highways

Never found a home

Still in all I'm happy

The reason is, you see

Once in a while along the way

Love's been good to me

