La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gypsy’ de Fleetwood Mac

Iniciamos la semana con un poco de rock and roll en la canción del día de'Herrera en COPE' con ‘Gypsy’ de Fleetwood Mac.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Una canción de 1979 publicada en el 80, escrita por la gran Stevie Nicks. La quería para su primer disco en solitario pero se la quedó el grupo de Mick Fleetwood, Fleetwood Mac. Su voz áspera pero atractiva, su talento le ha valido ser una de las reinas del rock and roll.

Letra de la canción ‘Gypsy’ de Fleetwood Mac

So I'm back to the velvet underground
Back to the floor that I love
To a room with some lace and paper flowers
Back to the gypsy that I was
To the gypsy that I was

And it all comes down to you
Well, you know that it does, well
Lightning strikes maybe once, maybe twice
Oh and it lights up the night
And you see your gypsy
You see your gypsy

To the gypsy
That remains
Her face says freedom
With a little fear
I have no fear
I have only love
And if I was a child
And the child was enough
Enough for me to love
Enough to love

She is dancing away from you now
She was just a wish
She was just a wish
And her memory is all that is left for you now
You see your gypsy, oh
You see your gypsy

Ooh ooh, oh oh, oh oh oh

Goodness strikes
Maybe once, maybe twice
And it all comes down to you
Ooh oh, and it all comes down to you
Lightning strikes
Maybe once, maybe twice (oh)
I still see your bright eyes, bright eyes
(And it all comes down to you)

