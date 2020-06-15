La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gypsy’ de Fleetwood Mac

Iniciamos la semana con un poco de rock and roll en la canción del día de'Herrera en COPE' con ‘Gypsy’ de Fleetwood Mac.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Una canción de 1979 publicada en el 80, escrita por la gran Stevie Nicks. La quería para su primer disco en solitario pero se la quedó el grupo de Mick Fleetwood, Fleetwood Mac. Su voz áspera pero atractiva, su talento le ha valido ser una de las reinas del rock and roll.

Letra de la canción ‘Gypsy’ de Fleetwood Mac

So I'm back to the velvet underground

Back to the floor that I love

To a room with some lace and paper flowers

Back to the gypsy that I was

To the gypsy that I was

And it all comes down to you

Well, you know that it does, well

Lightning strikes maybe once, maybe twice

Oh and it lights up the night

And you see your gypsy

You see your gypsy

To the gypsy

That remains

Her face says freedom

With a little fear

I have no fear

I have only love

And if I was a child

And the child was enough

Enough for me to love

Enough to love

She is dancing away from you now

She was just a wish

She was just a wish

And her memory is all that is left for you now

You see your gypsy, oh

You see your gypsy

Ooh ooh, oh oh, oh oh oh

Goodness strikes

Maybe once, maybe twice

And it all comes down to you

Ooh oh, and it all comes down to you

Lightning strikes

Maybe once, maybe twice (oh)

I still see your bright eyes, bright eyes

(And it all comes down to you)