La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka

A mediados de los setenta un elegantísimo artista pop norteamericano se puso a trabajar en la fábrica de Elton John, a sacar algunas canciones y saco está cosita elegante, amable, hermosa que viene a decir que por qué no reímos bajo la lluvia, es Neil Sedaka.
Letra de la canción ‘Laughter in the rain’ de Neil Sedaka
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Strolling along country roads with my baby It starts to rain, it begins to pour Without an umbrella we're soaked to the skin I feel a shiver run up my spine I feel the warmth of her hand in mine
Oh, I hear laughter in the rain Walking hand in hand with the one I love Oh, how I love the rainy days And the happy way I feel inside
After a while we run under a tree I turn to her and she kisses me There with the beat of the rain on the leaves Softly she breathes and I close my eyes Sharing our love under stormy skies
Oh, I hear laughter in the rain Walking hand in hand with the one I love Oh, how I love the rainy days And the happy way I feel inside
I feel the warmth of her hand in mine
Oh, I hear laughter in the rain Walking hand in hand with the one I love Oh, how I love the rainy days And the happy way I feel inside
Oh, I hear laughter in the rain Walking hand in hand with the one I love Oh, how I love the rainy days And the happy way I feel inside