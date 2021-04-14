La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Miren ‘Las hojas muertas’ fue una hermosa canción que Jacques Prévert escribió para el músicoJoseph Kosma, un húngaro que había llegado a París en los 40. Hay muchas versiones, pero hoy me he traído esta singularísima, deliciosa, suave como una caricia de madrugada de Eric Clapton.

Letra de la canción ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton

The falling leaves drift by my window

The autumn leaves of red and gold

I see your lips, the summer kisses

The sunburned hand I used to hold

Since you went away the days grow long

And soon I'll hear old winter's song

But I miss you most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall

Yes I miss you, most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall

