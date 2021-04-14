La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton

Miren ‘Las hojas muertas’ fue una hermosa canción que Jacques Prévert escribió para el músicoJoseph Kosma, un húngaro que había llegado a París en los 40. Hay muchas versiones, pero hoy me he traído esta singularísima, deliciosa, suave como una caricia de madrugada de Eric Clapton.
Letra de la canción ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
The falling leaves drift by my window The autumn leaves of red and gold I see your lips, the summer kisses The sunburned hand I used to hold
Since you went away the days grow long And soon I'll hear old winter's song But I miss you most of all, my darling When autumn leaves start to fall
Since you went away the days grow long And soon I'll hear old winter's song But I miss you most of all, my darling When autumn leaves start to fall
Yes I miss you, most of all, my darling When autumn leaves start to fall