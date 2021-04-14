COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Miren ‘Las hojas muertas’ fue una hermosa canción que Jacques Prévert escribió para el músicoJoseph Kosma, un húngaro que había llegado a París en los 40. Hay muchas versiones, pero hoy me he traído esta singularísima, deliciosa, suave como una caricia de madrugada de Eric Clapton.

    Letra de la canción ‘Autumn leaves’ de Eric Clapton

    The falling leaves drift by my window
    The autumn leaves of red and gold
    I see your lips, the summer kisses
    The sunburned hand I used to hold

    Since you went away the days grow long
    And soon I'll hear old winter's song
    But I miss you most of all, my darling
    When autumn leaves start to fall

    Since you went away the days grow long
    And soon I'll hear old winter's song
    But I miss you most of all, my darling
    When autumn leaves start to fall

    Yes I miss you, most of all, my darling
    When autumn leaves start to fall

