La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’ve got you under my skin’ de Carly Simon

Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 12:57
Este jueves para una de las canciones para el confinamiento, un clásico en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I’ve got you under my skin’ de Carly Simon.
“Es la historia de una canción…
'I’ve got you under my skin’ (‘Te tengo bajo mi piel’) es una canción de Cole Porter que compuso en el año 36 para un musical y que 10 años después Frank Sinatra canto dándole el sello definitivo.
Hoy me he traído la versión de la muy querida Carly Simon, muy popular desde aquel ‘You are so vain’ (‘Tú eres tan creído’), de los años 70 ¡Haaayyyyyyyy…!, bajo mi piel querida Carly.
Y es que te llevo bajo mi piel
Te tengo profundamente en el corazón de mi
Tan profundo de mi corazón
Que realmente eres parte mía..."
I've got you under my skin
I've got you deep in the heart of me
So deep in my heart
You're really a part of me
I've got you under my skin
I tried so not to give in
I said to myself this affair
Never will go so well
So why should I try to resist
When baby I know so well
That I've got you under my skin
I'd sacrifice anything
Come what might
For the sake of having you near
In spite of a warning voice
That comes in the night
And repeats and repeats in my ear
Don't you know little fool
You never can win
Use your mentality
Wake up to reality
But each time that I do
Just the thought of you
Makes me stop before I begin
'Cause I've got you under my skin
I'd sacrifice anything
Come what might
For the sake of having you near
In spite of the warning voice
That comes in the night
And repeats how it yells, in my ear
Don't you know little fool
You never can win
Why not use your mentality
Wake up to reality
Well each time that I do
Just the thought of you
Makes me stop before I begin
'Cause I've got you under my skin
'Cause I've got you under my skin
Yeah, I've got you under my skin
Sho' nuf I do baby, sho' nuf I do
