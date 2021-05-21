COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:52

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Este viernes a partir de las 10 en ‘Radio Carlitos’ dedicaremos una hora a escuchar lo mejor de la historia de Eurovisión.

    Pero he querido traerle una de las canciones vencedoras, por aquello de que fue la canción que en holandés cantamos Goyo González y un servidor para inaugurar este programa en el año 2015. Son Teach- In con aquel famoso ‘Ding a dong’.

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Letra de la canción ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In

    When you're feeling all right
    Everything is uptight
    Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong
    There will be no sorrow
    When you sing tomorrow
    And you walk along with your ding-dang-dong

    Dinge-dong
    Every hour
    When you pick a flower
    Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
    Dinge-dong
    Listen to it
    Maybe it's a big hit
    Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
    Sing ding-ding-dong

    When you're feeling all right
    Everything is uptight
    Listen to a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong
    And the world looks sunny
    Everyone is funny
    When they sing a song that goes ding-dang-dong

    Dinge-dong
    Every hour
    When you pick a flower
    Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
    Dinge-dong
    Listen to it
    Maybe it's a big hit
    Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
    Sing ding-ding-dong

    Ding dang dong
    Dinge dange dang
    When you think it's all over
    They let me down
    Dry your tears and forget all your sorrow
    Try to smile when you'll say good-bye
    Ding-dong-ding-dong
    Ding-dang-dong
    When you wake up tomorrow
    When the sun is up in the sky

    When you're feeling all right
    Everything is uptight
    Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong
    There will be no sorrow
    When you sing tomorrow
    And you walk along with your ding-ding-dong

    Dinge-dong
    Every hour
    When you pick a flower
    Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone

    Dinge-dong
    Listen to it
    Maybe it's a big hit
    Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
    Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
    Sing ding ding dong

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A cause of you’ de Joni Mitchell

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Now that we found love’ de TheO’Jays

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rengue en Sanlúcar’ de Brumas

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Thunderstruck’ de AC/DC

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados