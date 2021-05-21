La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In

Este viernes a partir de las 10 en ‘Radio Carlitos’ dedicaremos una hora a escuchar lo mejor de la historia de Eurovisión.
Pero he querido traerle una de las canciones vencedoras, por aquello de que fue la canción que en holandés cantamos Goyo González y un servidor para inaugurar este programa en el año 2015. Son Teach- In con aquel famoso ‘Ding a dong’.
Letra de la canción ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In
When you're feeling all right Everything is uptight Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong There will be no sorrow When you sing tomorrow And you walk along with your ding-dang-dong
Dinge-dong Every hour When you pick a flower Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone Dinge-dong Listen to it Maybe it's a big hit Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone Sing ding-ding-dong
When you're feeling all right Everything is uptight Listen to a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong And the world looks sunny Everyone is funny When they sing a song that goes ding-dang-dong
Dinge-dong Every hour When you pick a flower Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone Dinge-dong Listen to it Maybe it's a big hit Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone Sing ding-ding-dong
Ding dang dong Dinge dange dang When you think it's all over They let me down Dry your tears and forget all your sorrow Try to smile when you'll say good-bye Ding-dong-ding-dong Ding-dang-dong When you wake up tomorrow When the sun is up in the sky
When you're feeling all right Everything is uptight Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong There will be no sorrow When you sing tomorrow And you walk along with your ding-ding-dong
Dinge-dong Every hour When you pick a flower Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone
Dinge-dong Listen to it Maybe it's a big hit Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone Sing ding ding dong