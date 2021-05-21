La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Este viernes a partir de las 10 en ‘Radio Carlitos’ dedicaremos una hora a escuchar lo mejor de la historia de Eurovisión.

Pero he querido traerle una de las canciones vencedoras, por aquello de que fue la canción que en holandés cantamos Goyo González y un servidor para inaugurar este programa en el año 2015. Son Teach- In con aquel famoso ‘Ding a dong’.

Letra de la canción ‘Ding a dong’ de Teach-In

When you're feeling all right

Everything is uptight

Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong

There will be no sorrow

When you sing tomorrow

And you walk along with your ding-dang-dong

Dinge-dong

Every hour

When you pick a flower

Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone

Dinge-dong

Listen to it

Maybe it's a big hit

Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone

Sing ding-ding-dong

When you're feeling all right

Everything is uptight

Listen to a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong

And the world looks sunny

Everyone is funny

When they sing a song that goes ding-dang-dong

Dinge-dong

Every hour

When you pick a flower

Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone

Dinge-dong

Listen to it

Maybe it's a big hit

Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone

Sing ding-ding-dong

Ding dang dong

Dinge dange dang

When you think it's all over

They let me down

Dry your tears and forget all your sorrow

Try to smile when you'll say good-bye

Ding-dong-ding-dong

Ding-dang-dong

When you wake up tomorrow

When the sun is up in the sky

When you're feeling all right

Everything is uptight

Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong

There will be no sorrow

When you sing tomorrow

And you walk along with your ding-ding-dong

Dinge-dong

Every hour

When you pick a flower

Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone

Dinge-dong

Listen to it

Maybe it's a big hit

Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone

Even when your lover is gone, gone, gone

Sing ding ding dong

