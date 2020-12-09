COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire

    Inauguramos la Navidad con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Estos días mi equipo me lo suplica, está todo el día enviándome mensajes, ¿cuándo vas a empezar a poner cosas navideñas? Bueno, por qué no hacerlo ya por ejemplo hoy con eso que dice Billy Squire, que la Navidad es el tiempo ideal para decir “te quiero”.

    La Navidad es el momento de decir “te quiero”

    Compartid la alegría, la risa y el buen humor

    Y la sensación de que va a durar todo el año

    Historia de canciones que llegarán con sabor a Navidad

    Letra de la canción ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire

    Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
    Share the joys of laughter and good cheer
    Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
    And a feeling that will last all through the year

    On the corner carolers are singing
    There's a touch of magic in the air
    From grownup to minor no one could be finer
    Times are hard but no one seems to care

    Christmas Eve and all the world is watching
    Santa guides his reindeer through the dark
    From rooftop to chimney, from Harlem to Bimini
    They will find a way into your heart

    Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
    Share the joys of laughter and good cheer
    Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
    And a feeling that will last all through the year

    Just outside the window snow is falling
    But here beside the fire we share the glow
    Of moonlight and brandy, sweet talk and candy
    Sentiments that everyone should know
    Memories of the year that lays behind us
    Wishes for the year that's yet to come
    And it stands to reason that good friends in season
    Make you feel that life has just begun

    Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
    Share the joys of laughter and good cheer
    Christmas is the time to say "I love you"
    And a feeling that will last all through the year

    So when spirits grow lighter
    And hopes are shinin' brighter
    Then you know that Christmas time is here

    Recomendados