La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire

Estos días mi equipo me lo suplica, está todo el día enviándome mensajes, ¿cuándo vas a empezar a poner cosas navideñas? Bueno, por qué no hacerlo ya por ejemplo hoy con eso que dice Billy Squire, que la Navidad es el tiempo ideal para decir “te quiero”.
La Navidad es el momento de decir “te quiero”
Compartid la alegría, la risa y el buen humor
Y la sensación de que va a durar todo el año
Historia de canciones que llegarán con sabor a Navidad
Letra de la canción ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire
Christmas is the time to say "I love you" Share the joys of laughter and good cheer Christmas is the time to say "I love you" And a feeling that will last all through the year
On the corner carolers are singing There's a touch of magic in the air From grownup to minor no one could be finer Times are hard but no one seems to care
Christmas Eve and all the world is watching Santa guides his reindeer through the dark From rooftop to chimney, from Harlem to Bimini They will find a way into your heart
Christmas is the time to say "I love you" Share the joys of laughter and good cheer Christmas is the time to say "I love you" And a feeling that will last all through the year
Just outside the window snow is falling But here beside the fire we share the glow Of moonlight and brandy, sweet talk and candy Sentiments that everyone should know Memories of the year that lays behind us Wishes for the year that's yet to come And it stands to reason that good friends in season Make you feel that life has just begun
Christmas is the time to say "I love you" Share the joys of laughter and good cheer Christmas is the time to say "I love you" And a feeling that will last all through the year
So when spirits grow lighter And hopes are shinin' brighter Then you know that Christmas time is here