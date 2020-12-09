La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire

Inauguramos la Navidad con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Estos días mi equipo me lo suplica, está todo el día enviándome mensajes, ¿cuándo vas a empezar a poner cosas navideñas? Bueno, por qué no hacerlo ya por ejemplo hoy con eso que dice Billy Squire, que la Navidad es el tiempo ideal para decir “te quiero”.

La Navidad es el momento de decir “te quiero”

Compartid la alegría, la risa y el buen humor

Y la sensación de que va a durar todo el año

Historia de canciones que llegarán con sabor a Navidad

Letra de la canción ‘Christmas is the time to say “I love yo”’ de Billy Squire

Christmas is the time to say "I love you"

Share the joys of laughter and good cheer

Christmas is the time to say "I love you"

And a feeling that will last all through the year

On the corner carolers are singing

There's a touch of magic in the air

From grownup to minor no one could be finer

Times are hard but no one seems to care

Christmas Eve and all the world is watching

Santa guides his reindeer through the dark

From rooftop to chimney, from Harlem to Bimini

They will find a way into your heart

Christmas is the time to say "I love you"

Share the joys of laughter and good cheer

Christmas is the time to say "I love you"

And a feeling that will last all through the year

Just outside the window snow is falling

But here beside the fire we share the glow

Of moonlight and brandy, sweet talk and candy

Sentiments that everyone should know

Memories of the year that lays behind us

Wishes for the year that's yet to come

And it stands to reason that good friends in season

Make you feel that life has just begun

Christmas is the time to say "I love you"

Share the joys of laughter and good cheer

Christmas is the time to say "I love you"

And a feeling that will last all through the year

So when spirits grow lighter

And hopes are shinin' brighter

Then you know that Christmas time is here

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Woman’ de John Lennon