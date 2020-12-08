COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Woman’ de John Lennon

    Actualizado 11:44

    Recordamos a uno de los grandes cuando se cumplen 40 años de su asesinato en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Woman’ de John Lennon.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    El 8 de diciembre de 1980 es una fecha que los amantes de la música nunca podrán olvidar. Ese día John Lennon fue asesinado y este martes se cumplen precisamente 40 años de aquella fecha.

    Lennon fue un músico brillante tanto con los Beatles como en su carrera posteriormente en solitario y también fue un pacifista que junto a su mujer Yoko Ono se manifestó a favor de la paz y contra la guerra, especialmente fue muy beligerante contra la guerra de Vietnam.

    Lennon admitió que su mujer Yoko Ono le cambió por completo, y precisamente esta canción se la dedicó a ella precisamente: ‘Woman’

    Letra de la canción ‘Woman’ de John Lennon

    Woman
    I can hardly express
    My mixed emotions at my thoughtlessness
    After all, I'm forever in your debt
    And woman
    I will try to express
    My inner feeling and thankfulness
    For showing me the meaning of success

    Ooh, well, well
    Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo
    Ooh, well, well
    Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

    Woman
    I know you understand
    The little child inside the man
    Please remember my life is in your hands

    And woman
    Hold me close to your heart
    However distant, don't keep us apart
    After all it is written in the stars

    Ooh, well, well
    Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo
    Ooh, well, well
    Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

    Well, woman
    Please let me explain
    I never meant to cause you sorrow or pain
    So let me tell you again and again and again

    I love you, yeah, yeah
    Now and forever
    I love you, yeah, yeah
    Now and forever
    I love you, yeah, yeah
    Now and forever
    I love you, yeah, yeah

    Recomendados