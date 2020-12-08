La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Woman’ de John Lennon

El 8 de diciembre de 1980 es una fecha que los amantes de la música nunca podrán olvidar. Ese día John Lennon fue asesinado y este martes se cumplen precisamente 40 años de aquella fecha.
Lennon fue un músico brillante tanto con los Beatles como en su carrera posteriormente en solitario y también fue un pacifista que junto a su mujer Yoko Ono se manifestó a favor de la paz y contra la guerra, especialmente fue muy beligerante contra la guerra de Vietnam.
Lennon admitió que su mujer Yoko Ono le cambió por completo, y precisamente esta canción se la dedicó a ella precisamente: ‘Woman’
Letra de la canción ‘Woman’ de John Lennon
Woman I can hardly express My mixed emotions at my thoughtlessness After all, I'm forever in your debt And woman I will try to express My inner feeling and thankfulness For showing me the meaning of success
Ooh, well, well Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo Ooh, well, well Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo
Woman I know you understand The little child inside the man Please remember my life is in your hands
And woman Hold me close to your heart However distant, don't keep us apart After all it is written in the stars
Ooh, well, well Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo Ooh, well, well Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo
Well, woman Please let me explain I never meant to cause you sorrow or pain So let me tell you again and again and again
I love you, yeah, yeah Now and forever I love you, yeah, yeah Now and forever I love you, yeah, yeah Now and forever I love you, yeah, yeah