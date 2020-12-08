La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Woman’ de John Lennon

Recordamos a uno de los grandes cuando se cumplen 40 años de su asesinato en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Woman’ de John Lennon.

“Es la historia de una canción…

El 8 de diciembre de 1980 es una fecha que los amantes de la música nunca podrán olvidar. Ese día John Lennon fue asesinado y este martes se cumplen precisamente 40 años de aquella fecha.

Lennon fue un músico brillante tanto con los Beatles como en su carrera posteriormente en solitario y también fue un pacifista que junto a su mujer Yoko Ono se manifestó a favor de la paz y contra la guerra, especialmente fue muy beligerante contra la guerra de Vietnam.

Lennon admitió que su mujer Yoko Ono le cambió por completo, y precisamente esta canción se la dedicó a ella precisamente: ‘Woman’

Letra de la canción ‘Woman’ de John Lennon

Woman

I can hardly express

My mixed emotions at my thoughtlessness

After all, I'm forever in your debt

And woman

I will try to express

My inner feeling and thankfulness

For showing me the meaning of success

Ooh, well, well

Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Ooh, well, well

Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Woman

I know you understand

The little child inside the man

Please remember my life is in your hands

And woman

Hold me close to your heart

However distant, don't keep us apart

After all it is written in the stars

Ooh, well, well

Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Ooh, well, well

Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Well, woman

Please let me explain

I never meant to cause you sorrow or pain

So let me tell you again and again and again

I love you, yeah, yeah

Now and forever

I love you, yeah, yeah

Now and forever

I love you, yeah, yeah

Now and forever

I love you, yeah, yeah