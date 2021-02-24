La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson

En octubre del 91 Michael Jackson llego a su cúspide, llegó a ser el disco el disco de rock que más vendió en toda la década de los 90, bueno era una mezcla de hard rock, de dance, de rap y de esas cosas. Un canto a la unidad racial ‘Black or white’, en donde utilizó además a guitarristas importantes como Bill Bottrell, Slash de Guns N' Roses que le dio un poquito de consistencia.
Y además estrenó mundialmente un vídeo que rompió exactamente todos los récords de visión, lo estrenó la Fox y en aquel momento la verdad con incluso montajes de fotos fusión. Creó lo imposible, que una canción diera la vuelta al mundo.
Hablo de igualdad y es verdad
O estás equivocado o tienes razón
Pero si estás pensando en mí, chica
No importa si eres negro o blanco
Letra de la canción ‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson
I took my baby on a Saturday bang Boy is that girl with you? Yes we're one and the same
Now I believe in miracles And a miracle has happened tonight
But, if you're thinkin' about my baby It don't matter if you're black or white
They print my message in the Saturday Sun I had to tell them I ain't second to none
And I told about equality and it's true Either you're wrong or you're right
But, if you're thinkin' about my baby It don't matter if you're black or white
I am tired of this devil I am tired of this stuff I am tired of this business Sew when the going gets rough I ain't scared of your brother I ain't scared of no sheets I ain't scared of nobody Girl, when the going gets mean
Protection For gangs, clubs, and nations Causing grief in human relations It's a turf war on a global scale I'd rather hear both sides of the tale See, it's not about races Just places, faces Where your blood comes from Is were your space is I've seen the bright get duller I'm not going to spend my life being a color
Don't tell me you agree with me When I saw you kicking dirt in my eye
But, if you're thinkin' about my baby It don't matter if you're black or white
I said if you're thinkin' of being my baby It don't matter if you're black or white
I said if you're thinkin' of being my brother It don't matter if you're black or white
Ooh, ooh Yea, yea, yea now Ooh, ooh Yea, yea, yea now
It's black, it's white It's tough for you to get by (yeah, yeah, yeah) It's black, it's white
It's black, it's white It's tough for you to get by (yeah, yeah, yeah) It's black, it's white