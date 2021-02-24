COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 08:22

    Despertamos con uno de los mayores éxitos de la música con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En octubre del 91 Michael Jackson llego a su cúspide, llegó a ser el disco el disco de rock que más vendió en toda la década de los 90, bueno era una mezcla de hard rock, de dance, de rap y de esas cosas. Un canto a la unidad racial ‘Black or white’, en donde utilizó además a guitarristas importantes como Bill Bottrell, Slash de Guns N' Roses que le dio un poquito de consistencia.

    Y además estrenó mundialmente un vídeo que rompió exactamente todos los récords de visión, lo estrenó la Fox y en aquel momento la verdad con incluso montajes de fotos fusión. Creó lo imposible, que una canción diera la vuelta al mundo.

    Hablo de igualdad y es verdad

    O estás equivocado o tienes razón

    Pero si estás pensando en mí, chica

    No importa si eres negro o blanco

    Letra de la canción ‘Black or White’ de Michael Jackson

    I took my baby on a Saturday bang
    Boy is that girl with you?
    Yes we're one and the same

    Now I believe in miracles
    And a miracle has happened tonight

    But, if you're thinkin' about my baby
    It don't matter if you're black or white

    They print my message in the Saturday Sun
    I had to tell them I ain't second to none

    And I told about equality and it's true
    Either you're wrong or you're right

    But, if you're thinkin' about my baby
    It don't matter if you're black or white

    I am tired of this devil
    I am tired of this stuff
    I am tired of this business
    Sew when the going gets rough
    I ain't scared of your brother
    I ain't scared of no sheets
    I ain't scared of nobody
    Girl, when the going gets mean

    Protection
    For gangs, clubs, and nations
    Causing grief in human relations
    It's a turf war on a global scale
    I'd rather hear both sides of the tale
    See, it's not about races
    Just places, faces
    Where your blood comes from
    Is were your space is
    I've seen the bright get duller
    I'm not going to spend my life being a color

    Don't tell me you agree with me
    When I saw you kicking dirt in my eye

    But, if you're thinkin' about my baby
    It don't matter if you're black or white

    I said if you're thinkin' of being my baby
    It don't matter if you're black or white

    I said if you're thinkin' of being my brother
    It don't matter if you're black or white

    Ooh, ooh
    Yea, yea, yea now
    Ooh, ooh
    Yea, yea, yea now

    It's black, it's white
    It's tough for you to get by (yeah, yeah, yeah)
    It's black, it's white

    It's black, it's white
    It's tough for you to get by (yeah, yeah, yeah)
    It's black, it's white

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados