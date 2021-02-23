La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles

Allá por los mediados de los 70, un trío, eran los compositores fundamentales de una de las mejores bandas de la historia los 'Eagles' de California. Ese trío era Don Henley, Glenn Frey y el tercero J. D. Souther , que de vez en cuando canto algunas de las canciones que compuso para los Eagles, especialmente este maravilloso ’Best of myl love’
Letra de la canción ‘Best of my love’ de Eagles
Every night i'm lyin' in bed Holdin' you close in my dreams Thinkin' about all the things that we said Comin' apart at the seams We try to talk it over But the words come out too rough I know you were tryin' to give me the best of your love
Beautiful faces and loud empty places Look at the way that we live Wastin' our time on cheap talk and wine Left us so little to give That same old crowd was like a cold dark cloud That we could never rise above But here in my heart I give you the best of my love Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' You get the best of my love (You get the best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' You get the best of my love (You get the best of my love)
I'm goin' back in time and it's a sweet dream It was a quiet night and I would be all right If I could go on sleeping But every mornin' I wake up and worry What's gonna happen today? You see it your way I see it mine But we both see it slippin' away
You know we always had each other baby (Ooh...) I guess that wasn't enough oh-oh ooh whoa But here in my heart I give you the best of my love Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' You get the best of my love (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' You get the best of my love (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' Every night and day You get the best of my love (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' Oh-oh oh-oh You get the best of my love (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' You get the best of my love (You get the best of my love) The best of my love Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' Mmm-mmm mmm-mmm-mmm You get the best of my love (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin' You got it You got it