La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection

Hoy me van a permitir una pequeña horterada de vez en cuando. Miren, en el año 1975 un grupo de holandeses llamado George Baker Selection hizo buenas canciones pero también alguna canción de verano en spanglish como esta ‘Paloma blanca’ que evoca mucho la playa, los chiringuitos y sus cosas.
Y aquellas alemanas con sus pamelas a las 7 de la tarde tomando un helado al lado de un chiringuito, ¡qué ganas de chiringuito!.
Letra de la canción ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection
When the sun shines on the mountain And the night is on the run It's a new day It's a new way And I fly up to the sun I can feel the morning sunlight I can smell the new-mown hay I can hear God's voice is calling For my golden sky light way Una paloma blanca I'm just a bird in the sky Una paloma blanca Over the mountains I fly No one can take my freedom away Once I had my share of losing For they locked me on a chain Yes they tried to break my power Oh I still can feel the pain Una paloma blanca I'm just a bird in the sky Una paloma blanca Over the mountains I fly No one can take my freedom away Una paloma blanca I'm just a bird in the sky Una paloma blanca Over the mountains I fly No one can take my freedom away