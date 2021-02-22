COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Con ritmo empezamos una nueva semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Hoy me van a permitir una pequeña horterada de vez en cuando. Miren, en el año 1975 un grupo de holandeses llamado George Baker Selection hizo buenas canciones pero también alguna canción de verano en spanglish como esta ‘Paloma blanca’ que evoca mucho la playa, los chiringuitos y sus cosas.

    Y aquellas alemanas con sus pamelas a las 7 de la tarde tomando un helado al lado de un chiringuito, ¡qué ganas de chiringuito!.

    Letra de la canción ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection

    When the sun shines on the mountain
    And the night is on the run
    It's a new day
    It's a new way
    And I fly up to the sun
    I can feel the morning sunlight
    I can smell the new-mown hay
    I can hear God's voice is calling
    For my golden sky light way
    Una paloma blanca
    I'm just a bird in the sky
    Una paloma blanca
    Over the mountains I fly
    No one can take my freedom away
    Once I had my share of losing
    For they locked me on a chain
    Yes they tried to break my power
    Oh I still can feel the pain
    Una paloma blanca
    I'm just a bird in the sky
    Una paloma blanca
    Over the mountains I fly
    No one can take my freedom away
    Una paloma blanca
    I'm just a bird in the sky
    Una paloma blanca
    Over the mountains I fly
    No one can take my freedom away

