La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection

Con ritmo empezamos una nueva semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hoy me van a permitir una pequeña horterada de vez en cuando. Miren, en el año 1975 un grupo de holandeses llamado George Baker Selection hizo buenas canciones pero también alguna canción de verano en spanglish como esta ‘Paloma blanca’ que evoca mucho la playa, los chiringuitos y sus cosas.

Y aquellas alemanas con sus pamelas a las 7 de la tarde tomando un helado al lado de un chiringuito, ¡qué ganas de chiringuito!.

Letra de la canción ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection

When the sun shines on the mountain

And the night is on the run

It's a new day

It's a new way

And I fly up to the sun

I can feel the morning sunlight

I can smell the new-mown hay

I can hear God's voice is calling

For my golden sky light way

Una paloma blanca

I'm just a bird in the sky

Una paloma blanca

Over the mountains I fly

No one can take my freedom away

Once I had my share of losing

For they locked me on a chain

Yes they tried to break my power

Oh I still can feel the pain

Una paloma blanca

I'm just a bird in the sky

Una paloma blanca

Over the mountains I fly

No one can take my freedom away

Una paloma blanca

I'm just a bird in the sky

Una paloma blanca

Over the mountains I fly

No one can take my freedom away