COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Stuck On You" de Lionel Richie

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:43

    Era 1983, un tipo con mucha clase dejó el aire R&B para entrar un poquito con aroma de country y hacer esta canción, "Stuck On You" (Atrapado en ti)

    Es Lionel Richie:


    Letra de "Stuck On You" de Lionel Richie

    Stuck on you
    (I've) got this feeling down deep in my soul
    That I just can't lose
    Guess I'm on my way
    Needed a friend
    And the way I feel now I guess
    I'll be with you 'till the end
    Guess I'm on my way mighty
    Glad you stayed

    Stuck on you
    Been a fool to long I guess it's time
    For me to come on home
    Guess I'm on my way
    So hard to see
    That a woman like you could wait around
    For a man like me
    Guess I'm on my way mighty
    Glad you stayed

    Oh, I'm leaving on that midnight train tomorrow
    And I know just where I'm going
    Packed up my troubles and I thrown them all away
    Cause this time little darling
    I'm coming home to stay

    I'm stuck on you
    I've got this feelin' down deep in my soul
    That I just can't lose
    Guess I'm on my way
    Needed a friend
    And the way I feel now I guess
    I'll be with you 'till the end
    Guess I'm on my way
    Mighty glad you stayed





    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado



    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Deportes COPE Mediodía

    Con José Luis Corrochano

    Reproducir
    Directo Deportes COPE Mediodía

    Deportes COPE Mediodía

    Con José Luis Corrochano

    Escuchar

    Recomendados