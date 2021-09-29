La canción del día de Herrera: "Stuck On You" de Lionel Richie

Era 1983, un tipo con mucha clase dejó el aire R&B para entrar un poquito con aroma de country y hacer esta canción, "Stuck On You" (Atrapado en ti)
Es Lionel Richie:
Letra de "Stuck On You" de Lionel Richie
Stuck on you (I've) got this feeling down deep in my soul That I just can't lose Guess I'm on my way Needed a friend And the way I feel now I guess I'll be with you 'till the end Guess I'm on my way mighty Glad you stayed
Stuck on you Been a fool to long I guess it's time For me to come on home Guess I'm on my way So hard to see That a woman like you could wait around For a man like me Guess I'm on my way mighty Glad you stayed
Oh, I'm leaving on that midnight train tomorrow And I know just where I'm going Packed up my troubles and I thrown them all away Cause this time little darling I'm coming home to stay
I'm stuck on you I've got this feelin' down deep in my soul That I just can't lose Guess I'm on my way Needed a friend And the way I feel now I guess I'll be with you 'till the end Guess I'm on my way Mighty glad you stayed
