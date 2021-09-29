La canción del día de Herrera: "Stuck On You" de Lionel Richie

Era 1983, un tipo con mucha clase dejó el aire R&B para entrar un poquito con aroma de country y hacer esta canción, "Stuck On You" (Atrapado en ti)

Es Lionel Richie:





Letra de "Stuck On You" de Lionel Richie

Stuck on you

(I've) got this feeling down deep in my soul

That I just can't lose

Guess I'm on my way

Needed a friend

And the way I feel now I guess

I'll be with you 'till the end

Guess I'm on my way mighty

Glad you stayed



Stuck on you

Been a fool to long I guess it's time

For me to come on home

Guess I'm on my way

So hard to see

That a woman like you could wait around

For a man like me

Guess I'm on my way mighty

Glad you stayed



Oh, I'm leaving on that midnight train tomorrow

And I know just where I'm going

Packed up my troubles and I thrown them all away

Cause this time little darling

I'm coming home to stay



I'm stuck on you

I've got this feelin' down deep in my soul

That I just can't lose

Guess I'm on my way

Needed a friend

And the way I feel now I guess

I'll be with you 'till the end

Guess I'm on my way

Mighty glad you stayed

















