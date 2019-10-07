La canción del día de Herrera: 'I Just Want To Be Your Everything' de Andy Gibb

Corría el año 77 y el pequeño de los Bee Gees, Andy Gibb, sabía que iba a ser un ídolo de la juventud. Había mucha diferencia de edad con sus hermanos mayores, por lo tanto, no entraba en la banda, cantaba demasiado cuando entraba en la banda, hasta que no se hizo.

Pero siendo muy joven fue un buen lanzamiento de su hermano Barry que le compuso esta canción. Es una canción hecha a pachas. La manera que tenía Barry de componer en 20 minutos hizo exactamente esto. Es una simple canción de amor. Ya saben ustedes que Andy Gibb fue el primero de los Bee Gees en morir, pero ciertamente durante todo su tiempo fue un auténtico trallazo.

Andy Gibb fue capaz de colocar 3 números uno seguidos, era una mina de oro, lo tenía todo: guapo, querido por las chicas, era buen artista, componía bien... Su fórmula funcionaba, pero las drogas, el alcohol, la miocarditis lo quito de en medio cuando tenía escasamente 30 años. ¡Quedan muy buenas canciones para acordarse de ellas en la historia de una canción! Ya saben que nuestra playlist está en Spotify en 'Herrera en COPE la historia de una canción'.

LETRA

For so long

You and me been finding each other for so long

And the feeling that I feel for you is more then strong, girl

Take it from me

If you give a little more then you're asking for your love will turn the key

Darling, mine

I would wait forever for those lips of wine

Build my world around you, darling, this love will shine girl

Watch it and see

If you give a little more then you're asking for, your love will turn the key

I, I just want to be your everything

Open up the heaven in your heart and let me be

The things you are to me and not some puppet on a string

Oh, if I stay here without you, darling, I will die

I want you laying in the love I have to bring

I'd do anything to be your everything

Darling, for so long

You and me been finding each other for so long

And the feeling that I feel for you is more then strong, girl

Take it from me

If you give a little more then you're asking for tour love will turn the key

I, I just want to be your everything

Open up the heaven in your heart and let me be

The things you are to me and not some puppet on a string

Oh, if I stay here without you, darling, I will die

I want you laying in the love I have to bring

I'd do anything to be your everything

I, I just want to be your everything

Open up the heaven in your heart and let me be

The things you are to me and not some puppet on a string

Oh, if I stay here without you, darling, I will die

I want you laying in the love I have to bring

I'd do anything to be your everything