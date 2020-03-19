La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Blow away’ de George Harrison

Amancemos este jueves de tiempos burmosos pero con una oprimista melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Blow away' de George Harrison.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Era 1979 y él era el Beatle tranquilo, George Harrison. Casi siempre le invadía la melancolía y no digamos ya un día de lluvia en el que se ponía a hacer una canción simple, bueno no, sencilla mejor. Porque la canción no es simple, es una canción muy pop, de esas que han resistido el paso del tiempo: ‘Blow away’.

Todo lo que tengo que hacer es amarte

Todo lo que tengo que hacer es ser feliz

Todo lo que te debo tener es un poco de calor para que estás malas brumas

Desaparezcan, desaparezcan y desaparezcan…

Para tiempos brumosos, una pequeña canción optimista

Letra de la canción ‘Blow away’ de George Harrison

Day turned black, sky ripped apart

Rained for a year till it dampened my heart

Cracks and leaks, the floorboards caught rot

About to go down, I had almost forgot

All I got to do is to, to love you

All I got to be is, be happy

All it's got to take is some warmth to make it

Blow away, blow away, blow away

All I got to do is to, to love you

All I got to be is, be happy

All it's got to take is some warmth to make it

Blow away, blow away, blow away

Sky cleared up, day turned to bright

Closing both eyes now the head filled with light

Hard to remember what a state I was in

Instant amnesia, Yang to the Yin

All I got to do is to, to love you

All I got to be is, be happy

All it's got to take is some warmth to make it

Blow away, blow away, blow away

All I got to do is to, to love you

All I got to be is, be happy

All it's got to take is some warmth to make it

Blow away, blow away, blow away

Wind blew in, cloud was dispersed

Rainbows appearing, the pressures were burst

Breezes a-singing, now feeling good

The moment had passed like I knew that it should

All I got to do is to, to love you

All I got to be is, be happy

All it's got to take is some warmth to make it

Blow away, blow away, blow away

All I got to do is to, to love you

All I got to be is, be happy

All it's got to take is some warmth to make it

Blow away, blow away, blow away

All it's got to take is some warmth to make it

Blow away, blow away, blow away, ooh

All I got to do is to, to love you

All I got to be is, be happy

All it's got to take is some warmth to make it

Blow away, blow away, blow away.