La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Blow away’ de George Harrison

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 10:16
Amancemos este jueves de tiempos burmosos pero con una oprimista melodía en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Blow away' de George Harrison.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Era 1979 y él era el Beatle tranquilo, George Harrison. Casi siempre le invadía la melancolía y no digamos ya un día de lluvia en el que se ponía a hacer una canción simple, bueno no, sencilla mejor. Porque la canción no es simple, es una canción muy pop, de esas que han resistido el paso del tiempo: ‘Blow away’.
Todo lo que tengo que hacer es amarte
Todo lo que tengo que hacer es ser feliz
Todo lo que te debo tener es un poco de calor para que estás malas brumas
Desaparezcan, desaparezcan y desaparezcan…
Para tiempos brumosos, una pequeña canción optimista
Day turned black, sky ripped apart
Rained for a year till it dampened my heart
Cracks and leaks, the floorboards caught rot
About to go down, I had almost forgot
All I got to do is to, to love you
All I got to be is, be happy
All it's got to take is some warmth to make it
Blow away, blow away, blow away
All I got to do is to, to love you
All I got to be is, be happy
All it's got to take is some warmth to make it
Blow away, blow away, blow away
Sky cleared up, day turned to bright
Closing both eyes now the head filled with light
Hard to remember what a state I was in
Instant amnesia, Yang to the Yin
All I got to do is to, to love you
All I got to be is, be happy
All it's got to take is some warmth to make it
Blow away, blow away, blow away
All I got to do is to, to love you
All I got to be is, be happy
All it's got to take is some warmth to make it
Blow away, blow away, blow away
Wind blew in, cloud was dispersed
Rainbows appearing, the pressures were burst
Breezes a-singing, now feeling good
The moment had passed like I knew that it should
All I got to do is to, to love you
All I got to be is, be happy
All it's got to take is some warmth to make it
Blow away, blow away, blow away
All I got to do is to, to love you
All I got to be is, be happy
All it's got to take is some warmth to make it
Blow away, blow away, blow away
All it's got to take is some warmth to make it
Blow away, blow away, blow away, ooh
All I got to do is to, to love you
All I got to be is, be happy
All it's got to take is some warmth to make it
Blow away, blow away, blow away.
En directo