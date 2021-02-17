La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 08:07
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Sail on’ de Lionel Richie.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Hace muchos años el líder, bueno, el vocalista de ‘The Commodores’ Lionel Richie grabó esta canción llamada ‘Sail on’ (‘Continuar navegando’). Con el tiempo volvió a versionarla pero en compañía de muchos y buenos artistas country en el disco homenaje a su pueblo natal ‘Tuskegee’.
Sail on down the line
'Bout-a half-a mile or so
Don't really wanna know-a where you're going
Maybe once or twice
Time after time I tried-a
To hold on to what we got
But now you're going
And I don't mind about the things you're gonna sail on
I give all my money and my time
I know it's a shame
But I'm giving you back your name
Yes, I'll be on my way
I won't be back to stay
I guess I'll move along
I'm looking for a good time
Sail on down the line
Ain't it funny how the time can go on-a
Friends says they told me so but it doesn't matter
It was plain to see
That a small town boy like me
Just-a wasn't your cup of tea
I was wishful thinkin'
I gave you my heart and I tried to make you happy
And you gave me nothin' in return
You know it ain't so hard to say
Would you please just go away
I've thrown away the blues
I'm tired of being used
I want everyone to know
I'm looking for a good time
Good time
Sail on honey
Good times never felt so good
